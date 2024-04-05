Authorities arrest 'person of interest' believed to be connected to the severed human leg found at Warnimont Park

A "person of interest" has been arrested in connection to the severed human leg discovered Tuesday at Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that law enforcement was on South 39th Street in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon because the agency believes this location is related to the severed leg discovery.

The investigation has gone from a suspicious death investigation to a homicide investigation and the agency took someone into custody. Authorities has not yet identified that person.

"The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as available and permissible by the investigation," the sheriff's office said.

The severed leg was discovered Tuesday by someone patronizing the park in or near Lake Michigan, just east of the golf course, by the pump house.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Authorities arrest 'person of interest' linked to human leg in Cudahy