Authorities arrest 7 on drug charges after raiding four Harlingen residences

Five men and two women are facing drug charges after police raided four residences in the 600 block of Monroe Avenue.

On Friday, the Harlingen Police Department's organized crime unit, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office's narcotics unit and Homeland Security Investigation's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force raided the residences following investigations, Deputy Police Chief Alfredo Alvear said.

Officials said they did not have the suspects' names readily available.

The suspects face numerous charges of possession of controlled substances, Alvear said.

"It's a meaningful search and arrest," he said. "It's like a constant. This is a residence that's been hit before. It's a problem that the county and agency have investigated before."

Authorities seized 49.47 grams of crack cocaine; 41 grams of powder cocaine; 23 grams of hydrocodone in the form of 46 pills; 21 grams of laprazolam in the form of 70 pills; 80 grams of tramadol in the form of 95 pills; six grams of lorazepam in the form of 34 pills; 15 grams of THC in vape pipes; 2.317 ounces of marijuana; $4,481 in cash; and a 22.caliber rifle, he said.