    The author of that heartbreaking dating profile for her husband has died

    Cassie Murdoch
    Mashable

    Amy Krouse Rosenthal, the woman who penned a moving dating profile for her husband Jason, passed away this morning from ovarian cancer. 

    She was a best-selling children's book writer and also the author of a memoir, but in recent weeks became best known for the poignant New York Times column she wrote about her husband and their life together. 

    The piece, which was written on Valentine's Day from her deathbed, served as an endorsement of her husband to the new love she hoped he would someday find. It was one of the most wrenching Modern Love essay ever published and quickly brought the internet to tears.

    Jason, who quickly become the object of a lot of attention, told People that he didn't know what she was writing. Not surprisingly, the final work had quite an impact on him: "When I read her words for the first time, I was shocked at the beauty, slightly surprised at the incredible prose given her condition and, of course, emotionally ripped apart.”

    Krouse Rosenthal leaves behind a legion of fans — new and old — many of whom have taken to social media to share memories of her. 

    She is, of course, survived by Jason, her husband of 26 years, and their three grown kids. 