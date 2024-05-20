Autauga-Prattville Public Library settles claim with former director

The Autauga-Prattville Public Library Board of Trustees and former director Andrew Foster have reached an out-of-court settlement in Foster's claim against the board.

Foster wanted his job back, but the settlement does not reinstate him. Foster’s firing created controversy in the community and stirred national debate about what kind of books can or can't be allowed in the children's section.

A joint statement from the board and Foster states:

"Andrew Foster and the Autauga-Prattville Public Library Board of Trustees have reached a final settlement agreement under which Mr. Foster will not be reinstated; Mr. Foster releases all claims against the board, its members, and its counsel, and, in lieu of a name-clearing hearing, the board states that Mr. Foster was not terminated for a violation of criminal or ethics laws as later reported in press accounts, but for other stated reasons. Under the agreement, all parties deny any wrongdoing.”

The Autauga - Prattville Public Library in Prattville, Ala., on Tuesday March 19, 2024.

There was nothing in the release about Foster receiving any monetary award as part of the settlement. Bryan Taylor, a Birmingham-based attorney, was appointed by the board to handle the matter. Taylor is a former Republican one-term state senator whose district included Prattville and Autauga County.

The Montgomery Advertiser has contacted Taylor to ask whether money was attached to the terms of the settlement. There is an non-disclosure clause in the settlement.

Foster was hired as director in July 2023, just as a controversy about the adult subject matter of some books in the children’s section was heating up.

On March 14, the board held a meeting and fired Foster.

After the meeting, a statement was released by the board saying he was fired because he released information about the library following a request by a media outlet. The statement also claimed a “violation of criminal law," though the board did not state a specific violation at the time.

An attorney representing Foster sent letters to board members seeking Foster's reinstatement as director, ensuring he has access to the library and seeking to give Foster a chance to “clear his name” in a public setting before an “impartial tribunal.” The letters were written on Foster’s behalf by Christopher Weller, an attorney with the Capell and Howard law firm in Montgomery.

Letters were also sent to board chairman Ray Boles and board attorney Laura Clark demanding “retraction, correction and apology” for alleged erroneous statements made by them about Foster to news organizations.

The controversy began in May 2023 when dueling groups addressed the Prattville City Council and Autauga County Commission about the adult subject matter of some books in the children's section. The matter came to a head in late 2023 when the board of trustees members resigned en masse after the County Commission appointed trustees to open slots without first consulting the existing trustees. That led to an entirely new board of trustees.

