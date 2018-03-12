Austria: motives of Iran residence knife attacker a mystery

Police guard in front of the Iranian ambassador's residence after an attack in Vienna, Austria, Monday, March 12, 2018. Police say an Austrian attacker was shot and killed by the guard he wounded outside the residence. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities searched the Vienna home Monday of a man who attacked a guard outside the Iranian ambassador's residence and was then fatally shot, but said they still have no information on his motives.

Police said the guard, a 23-year-old Austrian soldier, first tried to deter the assailant in Sunday night's incident with pepper spray. After the attacker — a 26-year-old Austrian — stabbed him, he fired several shots. The assailant died at the scene.

The soldier sustained cuts to his right arm but was protected from more serious injuries by his stab-proof jacket.

The local branch of the domestic intelligence and anti-terror agency was investigating the case. Police said the assailant's apartment in Vienna was searched on Monday, but there was no immediate sign of evidence that would point to a motive.

Investigators seized a computer and a cellphone, and said that it might take several days to finish combing through the data.