Australian woman casually picks up stranded shark with her bare hands

An Australian woman has found online fame after a clip of her casually picking up a stranded shark was posted on Facebook.

Melissa Hatheier, a Sydney-based estate agent, rescued the lost shark from a rock pool by picking it up “like a toddler” and throwing it back in the sea.

The amateur shark wrangler swam into action after her mother called her about the shark episode in the beachside suburb of Cronulla.

Thankfully, it turned out to be a Port Jackson shark, which are “considered harmless to humans”, according to the Australian Museum.

“So I came down, there was a bit of a crew here, and had a look and he was a little Port Jackson and was doing laps of the pool ...” she told Channel 9’s Today show.

View photos Melissa Hatheier wrestles with the shark Credit: Facebook More

“I jumped in and I thought, ‘I reckon I can probably get him out.’ And mum called 000, so the police came down as well.

“And they didn’t know what to do. So I said, I think I can just grab him. So I herded him into the shallows and then I just sort of got on my knees. With his fins, I picked him up and helped him back.

“He was getting stressed because he was bumping into the rocks and I was thinking I just need to put him back where he is meant to be.”

The footage has been a hit on social media, with one joking: “In Australia we carry sharks like dogs.”

Sam Soutar wrote: “Not all heroes wear capes.”

Another posted: “Well done to Mel. That shark owes its life to you. Most people would have killed it.”

Earlier this year, an incredible underwater photo captured a shark in a fish 'tornado'.