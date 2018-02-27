An Australian Tourist Carried Measles All Over New York City

An Australian tourist visiting New York City may have exposed people in Manhattan and Brooklyn to the measles virus, officials said.

The New York State Department of Health announced last week that a tourist who visited the two boroughs, plus multiple locations outside the city, between Feb. 16 and Feb. 21 has been confirmed to have the measles. Visitors to the following locations may have been exposed to the virus, according to the Department of Health:

La Quinta Inn, 31 W. 71st Street, New York, NY, between Feb. 16 and the morning of Feb. 19

Oasis Bible Tours at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 5th Avenue, New York, NY, the morning of Feb. 16, and the evening of Feb. 17

Watchtower Educational Center, 100 Watchtower Drive, Patterson, NY, between 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19

Best Western Hotel, 1324 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, from Feb. 19 until 12 p.m. on Feb. 20

Comfort Inn & Suites Goshen – Middletown, 20 Hatfield Lane, Goshen, NY, from 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 until 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 21

Excel Urgent Care, 1 Hatfield Lane, Goshen, NY, between 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 21

Orange Regional Medical Center, Emergency Department, 707 E. Main Street, Middletown, NY, between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Feb. 21

The measles virus can cause cough, fever, runny nose, inflamed eyes, sore throat and a skin rash, according to the Mayo Clinic. Those with the disease may in some cases develop serious complications, and it is especially dangerous for young children. While measles is highly contagious among those who haven’t been immunized, the risk of infection is very low for those who have been vaccinated, as most people today are.

Still, the state Department of Health is urging anyone who may be at risk to watch for symptoms, which typically develop 10 to 14 days after exposure. Anyone who does exhibit measles symptoms, officials said, should alert a health care provider before seeking treatment, so as to avoid potentially spreading the virus further.