Australian billionaire set to build Titanic II

More than 112 years after the original Titanic ship sank in the Atlantic Ocean, an Australian billionaire is finalizing plans to recreate the vessel.

Clive Palmer — who is the chairman of the Blue Star Line company — told Australian media that the Titanic II’s maiden voyage is scheduled for June of 2027.

Palmer, who built his fortune through mining, has attempted to rebuild the historic ship for more than a decade. He originally announced plans to begin construction in 2012, and then again in 2018, only to be thwarted by the pandemic.

“We are very pleased to announce that after unforeseen global delays, we have reengaged with partners to bring the dream of Titanic ll to life,” Palmer said via a press release. “Let the journey begin.”

When asked why Palmer is pursuing the project, the billionaire said he hopes to bring people together.

“Titanic ll is something that can provide peace. It can be a ship of peace between all countries of the world,” Palmer said. “Millions have dreamt of sailing on her, seeing her in port and experiencing her unique majesty. Titanic ll will be the ship where those dreams come true.”

Blue Star Line is seeking proposals and construction plans from shipbuilders, with the aim to begin construction in early 2025. Palmer said the contract will likely be given to a European company.

A replica of the grand staircase from the original Titanic. Australian billionaire Clive Palmer is hoping to build the Titanic II, and will use many concepts from the ship thank sank in 1912. (Blue Star Line)

What the third-class cabin will look like according to a replica of the Titanic II. (Blue Star Line)

What the dining lounge will look like on the Titanic II, according to an animation. (Blue Star Line)

A replica of what the swimming pool area will look like on the Titanic II. The ship’s maiden voyage is scheduled for June of 2027. (Blue Star Line)

The Titanic II will be a replica of the original. The ship will measure 833 feet long, and 105 feet wide, with a capacity of 2,345 passengers. There will be 835 cabins spread over nine decks.

Similar to the first Titanic, the updated version will have first, second, and third-class cabins.

Those who purchase a third-class ticket will be served stew and mash at communal tables to recreate the experience from the maiden voyage, but Blue Star Line says there will be additional meal options available.

Blue Star Line will also encourage passengers to dress in similar clothing that was worn in the early 1900s.

According to Blue Star Line’s website, the ship will begin its voyage in Southampton, England, and make its way to Cherbourg, France. From there, the vessel’s final stop will be in New York.

Approximately 1,500 people died when the original Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. An estimated 700 passengers survived.

A submersible on its way to the Titanic shipwreck imploded in June of last year, killing all five people on board.

