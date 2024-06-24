Australian ‘bicycle bandit’ can take his own life

Kym Allen Parsons, 73, admitted to carrying out 11 armed robberies in South Australia between 2004 and 2014

A bank robber nicknamed the “bicycle bandit” who was sentenced to 35 years in prison will soon be allowed to end his life voluntarily.

Kym Allen Parsons, 73, last week admitted to carrying out 11 armed robberies across South Australia between 2004 and 2014.

His sentencing at the Supreme Court in Adelaide was brought forward so that Parsons, who has stage four cancer, could access assisted dying.

Justice Sandi McDonald described Parson’s crimes as “morally reprehensible”.

Parsons, who has stage four cancer, told bank staff to 'hurry up or there will be blood on the floor'

His modus operandi was to enter a bank wearing either a motorcycle helmet or balaclava, with a pair of dark sunglasses, the court heard.

Striding up to the counter, he would produce a rifle from a canvas bag and order the teller to open up the safe and hand over the contents.

“This is a hold-up, give me all your money,” he would demand.

At times, Parsons would resort to threats, telling staff to “hurry up or there will be blood on the floor”, the court heard.

He was nicknamed the “bicycle bandit” because he fled the scene of several hold-ups on two wheels.

One of Parsons' victims said that the bank robber 'gets to take his own life on his selfish terms'

In total, Parsons stole A$358,967 (£188,229) in cash during 10 armed robberies. He also attempted to rob an 11th bank but left empty-handed.

Parsons robbed one bank on three occasions, and confronted the same teller twice.

“You saw the terror in your victims’ eyes, and yet you went back and repeated that conduct over and over again,” Justice McDonald said.

During a heist in the town of Balaklava in 2008, Parsons fled when a police officer arrived at the bank and confronted him. He cut his leg while climbing over a fence, leaving behind the DNA evidence that led to his arrest in 2023.

Firearms seized by South Australia police in its investigation into Parsons' crimes - SA Police

Justice McDonald said staff at other banks across South Australia feared they could be next.

Handing down the sentence, she said: “It is notorious that during the period that these offences were committed that there was considerable publicity – you must have known the alarm you were causing the community, yet you continued to offend.”

But Parsons, who was given a non-parole period of 28 years, has effectively secured an early escape through South Australia’s voluntary assisted dying laws.

The bank robber is believed to have only weeks to live and has been granted access to the procedure.

Patients who are terminally ill, including prisoners, have been able to take advantage of the procedure since last year.

‘Victims again the losers’

Rose Lindner, one of Parsons’ victims, said she was left feeling that “victims of this crime are again the losers today”.

“The banks get their money back, his family get to keep all of their assets and he gets to take his own life on his selfish terms,” she said.

Ms Lindner added that she and other victims had been left to deal with his “cowardly actions every day”.

“As I lived it, it was horrific,” she said outside court. “He came in, he pulled his balaclava down, pulled out his weapon, asked our customer to lie on the floor and took all the money.”

Parsons, a former firefighter who was reported to have contracted cancer through his job, apologised to his victims in court and pledged to repay the money he had stolen.

