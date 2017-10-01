Australia wins toss and bats in ODI

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Australia won a third successive toss and opted to bat in the fifth and last cricket ODI against India in Nagpur on Sunday.

India has already sealed the five-match series with a 3-1 lead. The hosts won the first ODI in Chennai by 26 runs (DLS), the second ODI in Kolkata by 50 runs and the third ODI in Indore by five wickets.

Australia won the fourth ODI in Bengaluru by 31 runs. In doing so, the visitors snapped their long poor run in ODI cricket on foreign soil. It was their first win in 14 matches away from home.

With five days to go until the start of the T20I series, Australia will be looking to keep the momentum going in this fifth and final match of the series.

The visitors have made one change to their side. Kane Richardson is left out due to sickness. James Faulkner comes in to take his place and will play his second match of the series after Chennai.

India had looked to rotate in the previous game, playing both Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami in Bengaluru. Surprisingly, the duo has again been returned to the bench for this final game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are back to command pace duties. Yuzvendra Chahal is rested as Kuldeep Yadav makes a comeback to the playing eleven after sitting out the previous game.

The pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground has been re-laid. Even so, it bore a dry look for this game but it is expected to be another high scoring game.

Teams:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Axar Patel, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Travis Head, 5 Peter Handscomb, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 James Faulkner, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 11 Adam Zampa.