Australia win toss, bowling first vs India in 2nd T20

Australian cricket captain David Warner, left, shakes hand with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli after winning the toss and electing to field during second Twenty20 cricket match in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second Twenty20 on Tuesday.

India won the first match of three in Ranchi by nine wickets, after winning the one-day international series 4-1.

India, unchanged from Saturday, can win an eighth successive T20 against Australia and wrap up the series with a game to spare.

Australia made one change: Marcus Stoinis was in for Daniel Christian.

This is the first international to be hosted at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Overall, it becomes the 49th venue in India to host international cricket.

The pitch bears a two-paced look, and could help the pacers initially. Like in Ranchi, there is a threat of rain late in the evening.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner (captain), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff.