Australia warned it must do more to save Great Barrier Reef

Australia's Minister for Environment Tanya Plibersek speaks at a press conference at Parliament House. The Australian government on Tuesday heralded a draft report of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as proof of its action to protect the reef. Mick Tsikas/AAP/dpa

Australia must do more to save the Great Barrier Reef, the country's Climate Council warned on Tuesday.

The Australian government on Tuesday heralded a draft report of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as proof of its action to protect the reef.

"The decision recognises the increased action Australia is taking to protect the Reef and that we are delivering on our commitments," Australia's Environment Ministry said.

UNESCO requested that Australia report back in 2025 with an update on its actions, the government said.

Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said the reef was part of Australia's national heritage.

"We have a duty to safeguard it, to care for it, and to pass it on, so our kids and grandkids can enjoy it like we do," Plibersek said.

The government was acting on climate change, improving local water quality, protecting marine life, dealing with invasive species, and investing a record amount of money into reef programmes, she said.

"We need to act on climate change. We need to protect our special places and the animals that call them home. And that is precisely what we are doing."

However, the Climate Council said UNESCO actually warned Australia to urgently ramp up its climate change targets to save the reef from imminent danger.

"Let's be clear, this announcement is a red flag and Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek claiming a win from this warning is misleading," Climate Council chief executive Amanda McKenzie said.

"The Great Barrier Reef has bleached five times in the past nine years and suffered through its worst-ever heat stress earlier this year, when more than 80% of reefs in the system endured dangerous levels of unnatural heating," she said.

"Every new coal and gas project adds harmful climate pollution into the atmosphere and further endangers the Reef. The Government must build upon their clean energy plans by also planning to phase out fossil fuels."

Described by UNESCO as a "site of remarkable variety and beauty," the reef features about 400 types of coral, around 1,500 species of fish and 4,000 mollusc types.

One of the world's best-known tourist draws, the reef is popular with snorkellers and scuba divers, attracting around 2 million visitors a year.

