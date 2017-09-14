Australia makes 1 change to starting XV for Argentina test

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has made just one change to its starting lineup for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against Argentina.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika on Thursday said Rob Simmons would line up for his 75th test cap alongside Adam Coleman in the second row, with Rory Arnold out of the squad.

Lock Izack Rodda will get a chance to play in his second test if called upon from the bench, while the match could also mark the debut for rugby league convert Marika Koroibete after he was named among the reserves.

Both teams are without a win after three matches. Australia had a 23-23 draw with South Africa last week after two losses to the All Blacks. Argentina lost its first two matches to South Africa, then was beaten 39-22 by New Zealand.