Australia to host 1st 3-test series vs Ireland next June

SYDNEY (AP) — The Wallabies will host Ireland next June in the first ever three-test series for the Lansdowne Cup.

In an announcement coinciding with a visit to Sydney by Irish President Michael D. Higgins, the Australian Rugby Union on Wednesday said the tests would be played at Brisbane (June 9), Melbourne (June 16) and Sydney (June 23).

No. 4-ranked Ireland has beaten the Wallabies by three points in the last two test encounters, in 2014 and '16 in Dublin, but hasn't played in Australia since 2010.

Each of the previous four tours by Ireland to Australia have only included two tests.

"The rivalry between the two nations has grown enormously in recent years with some memorable encounters," ARU chief executive Bill Pulver said. "With a huge number of Irish expats living in Australia, Ireland will enjoy strong support when they are here."

The Wallabies have won 21 and drawn one of their 33 tests against Ireland, and haven't lost to the Irish in Australia since 1979.