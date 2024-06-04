"Australia, Brazil, Cambodia": Rep. Eric Swalwell lists countries Trump would be barred from entering as a felon.

And guys, I'm starting to think you're in a cult. That is your right, but it's not your responsibility. I promise you that's not what your constituents would want. So if you believe in states' rights, except when a jury in that state convicts your nominee for president, you might be in a cult. If you claim you back the blue but want to defund the police when the police go to your nominee's house to retrieve national security secrets, you might be in a cult. If you're supporting a guy whose felony convictions prevent him from getting a security clearance, you might be in a cult. And if the guy you're supporting for president has felony convictions that prevent him from going to Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, and the UK, you might be in a cult. The gentleman from Kentucky is recognized for five minutes. I'm asking that the gentleman... I have a unanimous consent request. The gentleman has a unanimous consent request. I ask unanimous consent to submit for the record an amicus brief by the former Attorney General Edwin Meese. Without objection. The question presented is whether private citizen Jack Smith lacks authority to represent the United...

View comments