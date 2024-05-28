Austin's homelessness crisis grows amid housing backlog: 'I’ll probably die out here'

A dire housing shortage means that people experiencing homelessness may languish for months and years on the waitlist — even if they have urgent needs.

On a particularly hot May afternoon, Rose Landrum sat cross-legged at the entrance of her yellow tent, near abandoned railroad tracks in South Austin. Under a tarp sat a camping chair, a wheelchair and all of Landrum’s worldly possessions.

Despite Landrum’s best efforts at keeping the space clean, flies buzzed everywhere.

Landrum, 58, has been homeless since 2020, when her boyfriend died of COVID-19. She has multiple mental and physical health diagnoses, including ulcerative colitis (a form of inflammatory bowel disease), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (a lung condition that makes breathing difficult) and schizophrenia.

A few weeks ago, Landrum was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia — a trip that has become a regular occurrence. In the four years that she has been homeless, her health has progressively worsened.

If she remains homeless, Landrum said, “I’ll probably die out here.”

Landrum has severe social anxiety, which makes her a poor candidate for a homeless shelter, and she feels that her only option is to get into a housing assistance program. But the longer Landrum sits on the housing waitlist, the more she feels left behind by the system.

Even as the city of Austin has built more units and funded more rental assistance programs in recent years, its housing capacity has not been able to keep pace with the growing homeless population. The housing waitlist prioritizes people by vulnerability, but the dire shortage means that even people with urgent needs — like Landrum — can languish for months and years without housing.

As the housing backlog grows, service providers say more immediate interventions are needed to divert people out of homelessness. The longer someone is homeless, the more likely they are to experience mental and physical health issues, engage in substance use and interact with the criminal justice system. In turn, these factors make it more difficult for someone to leave homelessness.

In the meantime, Landrum has been leaning on her cat, Neener, a community of other people experiencing homelessness — and her faith.

“God tells me I have to have hope,” Landrum said.

Rose Landrum, 58, who has been homeless for four years, cries in her encampment near South Congress Avenue last month. Landrum, who has found it difficult to seek homeless services because of her severe social anxiety, is on the city's long waiting list to get into a housing assistance program.

Rising demand for services and housing

The number of people seeking homeless services in Austin has doubled in three years, according to data provided by the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, known as ECHO.

While Austin participates in a federally mandated in-person count of homelessness, officials believe a more accurate tally comes from the number of people who have signed up for homeless services.

During the pandemic, ECHO began estimating the homeless population with the Homeless Management Information System, a database that service providers use to track clients. This method counts people who have completed a housing assessment and have recently engaged homeless services. That tally shows a bit over 3,000 in January 2021 but more than 6,000 this past January.

Akram Al-Turk, senior director of public policy at ECHO, cautioned that the data don’t necessarily mean that the homeless population has doubled. Organizations that work with homeless people have boosted their outreach efforts in recent years and are reaching more people than before.

Housing has increased — but not enough

There are two forms of long-term housing programs:

Rapid rehousing programs last six to 24 months, but some enrollments can be renewed. In these programs, rental assistance will slowly decrease, with the aim of a recipient eventually becoming self-sufficient. Permanent supportive housing has no time limit and comes with intensive services, such as mental health treatment. Generally, people stay in these programs for several years.

Monica Estrada, who is homeless, stands in her makeshift shelter next to old railroad tracks on Radam Lane in South Austin earlier this month. "You can't get rid of us by sweeping us under the rug," she says.

The capacity of both rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing has improved in recent years, due to a “concerted effort” to increase funding, Al-Turk said. Money from local public funds, the private sector and the American Rescue Plan Act went into making more rapid rehousing vouchers available and building more permanent supportive housing projects.

City officials expect capacity to continue to grow over the course of 2024. In February, the city opened a 171-unit permanent supportive housing development in North Austin. A 78-unit development for older adults in Northwest Austin is set to open in July.

In an interview with the American-Statesman, David Gray, the city of Austin's homeless strategy officer, said that adding more permanent supportive housing units is a “priority” for the city. The city expects more than 1,000 units of permanent supportive housing to be constructed by 2026, and some of those will be available by the end of this year.

The city of Austin allocated $42.5 million from American Rescue Plan Act toward rapid rehousing. At a recent City Council meeting, Gray said this was “specifically intended to address a backlog that existed at the time.”

In 2023, the 13 rapid rehousing contracts overseen by Austin’s Homeless Strategy Office were primarily funded by the rescue act — more than three-quarters of $23 million came from the federal aid package. According to a recent presentation to the City Council, about 2,200 clients were served through these contracts.

As a result of the increased capacity, more people have been moving into apartments through housing programs. However, move-in rates are still relatively low compared with the total number of people in the homeless services system.

Because of the length of housing programs, these units don’t often “turn over” and become available for new residents.

Low move-in rates mean that housing programs don’t make much of a dent in the rising homeless population. As a result, the housing waitlist grows longer — and people spend years on it.

Housing prioritization, and who gets left behind

Harold Hicks, 45, considers Zilker Park his home. He has become a regular at the nearby Chuy’s and often sleeps near the creek, where the rushing water soothes him. Before city workers cleaned out his camp and took most of his belongings, Hicks said, he would play his drum set on a rock slab near Barton Springs Pool.

Hicks has been homeless in Austin since 2018, arriving in town after Hurricane Harvey destroyed his trailer in Corpus Christi. He sought out homeless services almost immediately. But, after repeatedly completing the housing assessment and never hearing from a service provider, Hicks said, “I gave up.”

Hicks does construction and maintenance at a boat rental business in Zilker Park, which allows him to buy food, camping supplies and, occasionally, materials to make a painting. But it’s not likely that, without help, Hicks will be able to cobble together enough money to pay for an apartment’s application fee or deposit.

Harold Hicks, sleeping last month at the Barton Springs spillway, has been homeless in Austin since 2018, arriving in town after Hurricane Harvey destroyed his trailer in Corpus Christi.

In Austin, a person experiencing homelessness enters the housing pool by completing a coordinated assessment. The questionnaire takes into account someone’s current situation (like age and health conditions) and the circumstances that shape it (like how they grew up and whether they have a criminal history). It results in a numerical score.

“The tool is trying to prioritize clients who would be less likely to resolve on their own, without the support of these housing programs,” said Al-Turk, the ECHO public policy director.

For most housing programs, people are prioritized by their score on the coordinated assessment. Some programs are targeted toward certain subpopulations, such as veterans and survivors of domestic violence.

The housing waitlist is dynamic, meaning that the list shifts as new coordinated assessments are completed. People experiencing homelessness are asked to complete new assessments every six months, though they don't leave the system if they haven't.

Harold Hicks says he sought out homeless services almost immediately after arriving in Austin in 2018. But, after repeatedly completing the housing assessment and never hearing from a service provider, Hicks said, “I gave up.”

Someone like Hicks, who is relatively young, healthy and able to work, is likely to score low on the coordinated assessment. Unless his circumstances change for the worse, Hicks will likely never rise to the top of the housing list.

“The reality is that we have a lot of people who’ve been waiting on the list for a very long time and have done all the things that they were supposed to do, and still aren’t getting picked up for referrals,” said Mark Hilbelink, executive director of Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center.

This is the unfortunate result, Hilbelink said, of an overburdened system.

Harold Hicks sits with some of his belongings near Barton Springs Pool after he was forced to move from his nearby campsite on April 25. Hicks does work for a boat rental business in Zilker Park, but it's likely that, without aid, he can gather enough money to pay for an apartment’s application fee or deposit.

The need for other interventions

Though more housing is certainly needed, service providers say that some people might be able to leave homelessness through quicker and cheaper avenues. Someone like Hicks, who has a low housing score but still needs help leaving homelessness, might be a good candidate for a diversion and rapid exit program.

These programs provide short-term financial assistance, which often comes in the form of a one-time payment for things like identification, apartment deposits, back rent and transportation. They are generally targeted toward people at imminent risk of becoming homeless and people who have recently become so — though anyone experiencing homelessness is eligible for them.

In recent years, Austin has seen more funding for such programs. In spring 2023, ECHO began distributing $500,000 from the WoodNext Foundation to community organizations for rapid exit and diversion programs. In 2022, ECHO used $2 million from the St. David’s Foundation to establish the Austin Street Outreach Collaborative, which included $500,000 for rapid exit and diversion.

Earlier this month, the Homeless Strategy Office put out a request for proposals for diversion programs.

David Gomez, director of outreach and diversion at The Other Ones Foundation, said interventions are most effective when they come early into someone’s experience of homelessness.

“The longer they are homeless, the harder it is" to leave homelessness, Gomez said. “The despair sets in. … It goes from trying to solve this issue to just surviving.”

The view from inside

Deborah Martinez, 63, got her South Austin apartment with the help of a rapid rehousing program though the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Since she moved in at the beginning of the year, Martinez has been slowly accumulating furniture, mostly from family and friends. Her apartment is meticulously clean and sparsely decorated.

Martinez has now been sober for a year, but her struggle with substance use led to two burglary convictions in 2005. She spent several years in prison and returned for a parole violation. After being released in 2021, Martinez was intermittently homeless. She had periods of sleeping outside of a McDonald’s and in an abandoned van, which was particularly dangerous for Martinez, who is transgender.

Deborah Martinez, 63, who was homeless, got her South Austin apartment with the help of a rapid rehousing program though the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

As a veteran, Martinez was eligible for special programs and moved into her apartment within months of completing a housing assessment. Martinez told the Statesman that she knows how fortunate she is — one of her friends is still living outside of a McDonald’s.

“I know what it’s like to sleep like that — on the cement,” Martinez said.

Earlier this year, the advocacy organization VOCAL-TX began raising concerns that rapid rehousing programs do not give residents enough time or support to find stable housing when their assistance ends. Organizers have been pushing for rapid rehousing assistance to be extended to two years.

“Some people are really being failed by this program and returning to homelessness,” said Eli Cortez, a VOCAL-TX advocate.

Of the 1,200 people who left rapid rehousing programs in 2023, about a 10th returned to homelessness, according to data provided to the Statesman by ECHO. Sixty percent went to stable housing.

After moving into her apartment, Martinez struggled for several months to find a stream of income. She reapplied for disability benefits, wading through a confusing and bureaucratic system, and made an unsuccessful attempt to get a waitressing job.

In May, Martinez had a series of breakthroughs. She got a part-time job as a caretaker for an older man and was finally approved for disability benefits. Her first check will come in June and, soon, she will begin contributing to her rent.

On her mantel, Martinez had a vision board, which she pulled out of a case to show the Statesman. She had cut out, from a magazine, photos of a house, a stove and a hundred-dollar bill. She also had a photo of light shining through trees.

“I would like the good Lord to always be … smiling his blessings upon me,” Martinez said. “A lot of stuff has been falling into place.”

