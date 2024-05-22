Austin's first 100-degree day of the year will be Sunday, National Weather Service says

It's almost time for Austin's signature 100-degree weather.

Austin's forecast shows a slight uptick in temperatures each day this week, according to the National Weather Service office at Camp Mabry. That culminates in what is expected to be the city's first 100-degree day of the year on Sunday, when the high is forecast to be 101.

Warm, partly sunny conditions expected in Austin during week

The high on Wednesday is expected to be 94 degrees, but heat index values, or "feels like" temperatures, place it closer to 100. That won't technically count as Austin's first 100-degree day, though.

The expected low Wednesday will be 75, and wind gusts are anticipated to reach 20 mph that day. Clouds will blanket the area in the morning but are expected to dissipate as the sun heats up.

Samuel Gomez, Jacki Rivera and her sister Amy Rivera, right, cool off in an irrigation sprinkler on the Great Lawn at Zilker Park when it was 93 degrees Monday. Austin is forecast to hit 101 on Sunday.

The high remains steady Thursday when it is also expected to be 94. The low will likely drop to 76 at night. The weather service is predicting it will be partly sunny Thursday.

Friday's high is forecast to increase to 97 degrees and the low to be 75. Partly sunny conditions are expected to persist.

Sunday expected to hit 101 degrees

Saturday will be sunny and hot with a high near 99 degrees, according to the weather service. Clouds are expected to move in during the evening, when the low should drop to 77 degrees.

Sunday is the big day, for now. The high is predicted to reach 101, and the low is forecast to be 76. Conditions will be mostly clear into the evening.

When does Austin normally hit 100 degrees?

Austin doesn't typically see its first 100-degree day until early to mid-July, according to weather service data collected since the late 1800s. Analysis of data over the most recent 30 years shows that date moving up slightly to the very beginning of July.

The earliest recorded 100-degree day in Austin is May 4, 1984. So, even though we expect to see 100-degree temperatures earlier than July, we'll still miss that earliest mark by a few weeks.

2023 broke records for Austin heat

Several long-standing heat records were broken in Austin last year, priming 2024 to be another hot one.

Temperatures of at least 105 degrees were recorded for 11 days in a row from July 10 to July 20 and from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14 in 2023, breaking a nine-day streak that held the record since 1923.

Austin also experienced its hottest year on record in 2023. The city's average daily temperature, recorded at Camp Mabry, was 72.3 degrees, an increase of 0.1 degrees from 2017, the previous record-holder.

Cooling centers in Austin

Austin Public Library branches and Austin Parks and Recreation Department indoor facilities are currently available as cooling centers during regular business hours.

Cooling centers are meant to serve as a temporary reprieve for those needing a break from the heat during the day, and not as overnight shelters or for prolonged visits, according to an alert sent Tuesday by the city of Austin and Travis County. A map of these facilities is available online at austintexas.gov/alerts.

Service animals are permitted inside city facilities.

Safety tips for hot weather

The city of Austin shared the following heat safety tips on its website:

Ensure children and pets are not left in hot, unattended vehicles.

Drink more water than usual and avoid sugary, caffeinated beverages.

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 15.

Stay out of the sun whenever possible. Find shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors.

Avoid high-energy activities and exercise during extreme heat, especially during the afternoon.

Provide your pets with plenty of water and shade.

Make sure older family members, friends and neighbors have access to air conditioners or fans and clean water for hydration.

