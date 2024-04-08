Austinites cheer on the sun during the 'very, very, super duper cool' total solar eclipse

Austinites and visiting eclipse watchers awoke on Monday morning to mixed news: thunderstorms that had haunted the eclipse day weather forecast for days might not materialize, but persistent cloud cover would likely impede viewing of the celestial phenomenon.

In the weeks leading up to the first total solar eclipse to pass over Central Texas since 1397, Travis County and surrounding Hill Country jurisdictions issued disaster declarations in anticipation of a crush of visitors. Perhaps because of the ominous forecast, coupled with the warnings of gridlock and store shortages, the region seemed surprisingly quiet on Monday. Interstate 35 ran smoothly and crowds at local landmarks like the Texas Capitol, the Congress Avenue Bridge and Zilker Park were manageable.

At Pace Bend Park in nearby Spicewood, a camp employee estimated that 40% of reserved campsites remained unoccupied. Campers might have been deterred by threatened storms. Due to potential severe weather, the Texas Eclipse Festival in Burnet, a music and camping event, canceled programming and urged attendees to head home early on Monday morning.

The eclipse in totality with cloud coverage at the Long Center Monday, April 8, 2024, in Austin.

In the city center, Matt Langbehn from Round Rock set up camp near the South Congress bat bridge at 4 a.m. because of expected crowds, but at 10:40 a.m., he was still the lone individual on the hill.

"I wake up early anyway," Langbehn said, adding, "it's been a beautiful day."

Over at the Long Center, crowds lined up for a free total eclipse viewing party with astronomers on hand, eclipse food and giveaways. Attendees peered through telescopes and posed for pictures in a special totality-themed photo frame with the city skyline in the background.

Hospital personnel at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin cheer during the early stages leading up to the totality of the solar eclipse, Monday, April 8, 2024, from the top floor of the hospitals parking garage.

“(Eclipses) happen every 18 months, so it’s not that they’re rare on the planet, but for it to intersect with the place you call home is very rare,” Ivvet Modinou, the Senior Vice President for Science Society and Culture for the Simons Foundation said at the event.

The eclipse began in the Austin area at around 12:17 p.m. Though cloud cover remained pervasive, the sky darkened, the birds began to act odd and a magical midday dusk settled over the city. The clouds didn't dampen the excitement of a crowd of eclipse watchers at Zilker Park. They camped on the great lawn and cheered each time the sun peeked out from behind the clouds (and the moon).

As the city moved into totality, park-goers caught momentary glimpses of the ring of fire as the moon passed over the sun. It was very brief, but the full park erupted into cheers. They cheered the ring several times, when it appeared darkest and then again at the end, as orange hues began to illuminate the otherwise gray sky.

Totality in the city lasted for less than two minutes, but the midday plunge into darkness will live in our collective memories for ages.

Emma Amos, Libby Amos and Lydia Witherspoon pose as Libby and Emma's mom snaps a picture during the Long Center's total solar eclipse viewing party on April 8.

Libby Amos, 6, and her sister Emma, 4, were among the eclipse watchers who gathered at the Long Center.

“It’s very, very, super duper cool,” said Libby who came with her Louisiana family.

“I used to teach eighth grade earth and space science and it was so fun to teach to my students and it’s just so cool to share with my kids now,” said Libby and Emma’s mom, Madeline Brown.

