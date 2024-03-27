Austin woman charged with injury to child after 3-month-old's death

A mother was arrested and charged with injury of a child, which stemmed from an incident involving premature 3-month-old twins, one of whom died earlier this month, officials said.

Austin police arrested Brittney Bailey, 31, and she was booked into Travis County Jail on Wednesday morning. Police charged her with injury to a child, a first-degree felony, for injuries against one of the twins, who is still alive, a press release sent Wednesday said.

The release said that first responders arrived at 5629 N. Lamar Blvd. on March 10 at about 11:15 p.m. after receiving a report that an infant was not breathing. Life-saving aid was given, and the infant was taken to the hospital but ultimately died on March 15, the release said.

At this time, Bailey has no charges related to the death.

A copy of the probable cause arrest affidavit shows that an investigator with the Department of Family Protective Services noticed injuries to the surviving 3-month-old, which Bailey blamed on her 17-month-old sibling.

During a follow-up, medical officials noted that the infant's injuries were "consistent with child maltreatment."

The child's father later told investigators that Bailey was "too rough" with the infant. He said that whenever he would try to stop her, Bailey would assault him.

During an interview with Bailey on March 21, officials told her the infant's injuries did not align with her story of being caused by the 17-month-old sibling. The affidavit noted that Bailey nodded her head, saying, "mm hmm," and then asked to use the restroom.

At this time, she left the offices and did not return, the affidavit said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin woman arrested for injuring 3-month-old after death of twin