Austin weather to see hot temps in the 80s this week but storms on the way Saturday

Austin temperatures are set to skyrocket into the high 80s, with heat indexes reaching into the mid 90s, before a series of storms roll into the area on Saturday, leveling temperatures into the 60s and 70s this weekend. Low chances of rain are predicted for Tuesday, though its impact will be limited, with Austin-area rainfall at nearly zero.

"Some models show it's definitely going to be a wet weekend, especially Saturday night. But the amount is still up in the air," Orlando Bermudez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Braunfels, said.

He said the weekend storms will be a combination of an upper level disturbance and a polar front. Current predictions cannot pinpoint the location or timing of the storms, but 1 to 2 inches are expected to fall over the course of 6 to 10 hours on Saturday. "Everything should be done by early Sunday, with a 20-30% chance of rain Sunday," Bermudez said.

The U.S. is set to transition out of an El Niño weather pattern, characterized by wet weather in southern states. It could take another two to three weeks to transition into neutral weather, which will stay in place until August, when it will again transition into La Niña, distinguished by hot, dry weather in Texas.

Austin's forecast this week

Tuesday

High: 87

Low: 68

Mostly cloudy skies with low chances of scattered rainfall from early morning to noon.

Wednesday

High: 89

Low: 70

Mostly cloudy skies and high levels of humidity will lead to a heat index reaching into the mid-90s in the afternoon.

Thursday

High: 89

Low: 70

Another cloudy day, with the heat index reaching into the mid-90s. Slight chances of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Friday

High: 88

Low: 68

Partially cloudy skies and wavering humidity levels. Slight chance of overnight storms, beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday

High : 83

Low : 68

Rain chances will be at their highest all week, with chances ranging between 30 to 60% likely all day on Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday

High: 72

Low: 61

Rain chances range from 20 to 30% all day, with some wind gusts up to 25 mph.

