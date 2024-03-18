Austin weather to see brief cold spell Tuesday and highs of 80 by Sunday. What to know.

Temperatures in Austin will return to a regular range this week, with a brief cold spell bringing lows in the 40s before giving way to highs in the 80s by the end of the week.

Weather in March typically sees averages in the mid-70s to the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service's historical climate data.

Rain chances remain on the lower end this week, with some storms predicted Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. Last weekend's rain brought just under an inch to Camp Mabry.

"An upper-level disturbance and a Pacific cold front" is currently forecast to push across South-Central Texas on Wednesday evening into Thursday, with some chances for showers and storms and the possibility of some strong to marginally severe thunderstorms, said Orlando Bermudez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Braunfels. He said the main risks are large hail and strong gusty winds.

Temperatures will begin to warm on Friday, with highs in the 70s and 80s, and continue into the weekend with dry conditions.

Austin's forecast this week

Tuesday

High: 64

Low: 45

Temperatures will drop to the 40s in the morning and rise into the low 60s by afternoon.

Wednesday

High: 66

Low: 49

Temperatures will warm slightly, reaching a high of 66, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Thursday

High: 77

Low: 59

Chances of rain and slight chances of thunderstorms from midnight until 5 p.m.

Friday

High: 77

Low: 56

No predicted rain and partially overcast skies, with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday

High: 78

Low: 57

Partially cloudy skies and high levels of humidity throughout the day, as temperatures inch upwards.

Sunday

High : 80

Low : 60

Temperatures will be at their highest, with partially cloudy skies and gusty breezes up to 32 mph.

