Austin Water wants customer feedback on potentially higher rates for 2025

Austin, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Water is asking for customers to weigh on potentially higher rates in the coming year. The agency said the increase would be used to pay for projects needed for its systems to keep up with demand.

Austin Water has already hosted several open houses for its Cost of Service Rate Study in recent weeks. The next open house is planned for Saturday, June 15 from 10am-1pm at the Austin Public Library at 5500 Menchaca Road.

Christina Romero, a financial manager for Austin Water, said rates could go up anywhere from 4% to 9% in the next fiscal year.

Romero said the agency wants to hear customer’s thoughts on current service, affordability and these potentially higher rates.

She said the feedback collected during these open houses will be used to calculate how much rates could change.

“We want to make sure that we get community input from these open houses in order to develop those budgets into the future,” Romero said.

The final in-person open house for this Austin Water study is planned for next Saturday, June 22 at the Montopolis & Recreation Center at 1200 Montopolis Drive from 10am-1pm.

Austin Water said anyone that needs assistance or has questions about the event to contact AWPublicInformation@austintexas.gov.

