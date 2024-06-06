Austin Turner family seeks answers, justice, change in Nashville after autopsy release

When Meagan Turner read the autopsy report detailing how her stepson Austin Turner died, she said it felt "bittersweet" because it confirmed what the family already knew: The 26-year-old died March 7 of homicide.

Meagan Turner told The Tennessean Wednesday she was still shocked at the details surrounding her stepson's case.

She didn't understand how one punch could have caused Austin Turner's death, as Metro Police have said. The autopsy report said Austin Turner's skull was indented and there was internal bleeding around his brain. He died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, 16 days after authorities say he was hit by a security guard and fell to the ground unconscious outside the Tin Roof bar on Demonbreun Street.

"We feel like there is more to the story," she said. She noted the severity of Austin Turner's injuries, given they were "inflicted by a simple blow to the head."

Meagan Turner and the rest of Austin's family say they want justice. The guard, Richard Cornelius, is currently charged with aggravated assault, but Meagan Turner believes his charges should be upgraded now that the medical examiner's findings have been made public.

No additional charges have been filed as of press time for this story.

“We are reviewing the matter to determine the charges to be presented to the Grand Jury and beyond that, we cannot comment," a spokesperson from the Nashville District Attorney's Office said in a statement Wednesday.

For now, Meagan Turner and the family say there are more questions than answers.

A void on Mother's Day

Meagan Turner said her stepson had a heart of gold, was kind, soft spoken and avoided conflict. Because he avoided verbal conflicts, she called his death "ironic."

For 13 years, Meagan Turner said she helped raise Austin Turner. She could always rely on him to stop by on Mother's Day to drop off a card, chocolates or a thoughtful gift. But most of all, she said he was quick to give a hug and an "I love you."

This past Mother's Day, there was a clear void because she knew he wouldn't be there, she said, adding that it was an emotional, tough day. The two shared a special connection, with Meagan Turner calling Austin Turner hilarious. She also said he was always willing to dance.

"He often used to call me about health and fitness questions," Meagan Turner said. "That was a bond we shared. And he would call or text me frequently for advice or share things with me."

Whether it was to talk about healthy recipes, exercising or supplements, Meagan Turner said she and Austin Turner could talk about anything, from spiritual things to theories.

She will always remember how he treated her, his stepsister and the family.

"The way he showed me he loved me was the way that he treated his younger sisters. He had a stepsister (her daughter) that came into his life when I first met his dad 13 years ago... but the way he treated her and loved her, to me that was big show of affection and respect and love," she said.

The glue that held everything together

Tahnika Rowe, 26, said she'd known Austin Turner since they were 14. Together, they joined a tight-knit group of friends that could always rely on Turner to be a peacemaker when the group's relationship was strained.

"He was our brother, and not just a friend to us. He was our family. He was the glue," Rowe told The Tennessean.

Rowe says she will miss the boy she met in school and grew to love like a brother. Some of her fondest memories were of when they gathered with friends to listen to music in the barn and bond as only kids can in the country.

There were also off-road rides and late summer nights.

"He will be missed. We miss you, and it's not the same without him being here," Rowe said. "We're definitely experiencing a big hole, a big loss that we're just trying to navigate. We wish we could have been there for you when it seemed like you needed a friend the most, but no one else was around."

Making Nashville bars safe

Nashville is known as the music capital of the world. Meagan Turner says she knows that, but she also says the city has to take steps to make things safer for locals and tourists.

"The music and the bar scene, that's what makes Nashville Nashville at this point. People aren't coming here for anything else. That's what makes Nashville great, and you better make it great, better make it safe. You better make sure that the people that you're hiring are trained to the hills," she said.

"There was no de-escalation that occurred at all. This was a fight."

Meagan Turner is championing for more training, even after the state implemented laws for security staff at bars like Tin Roof, where Austin Turner was turned away the night police say he was assaulted by Cornelius.

In June 2022, Gov. Bill Lee signed a law tightening security guard training. It requires first aid, CPR, restraint and de-escalation training for private security guards.

The bill, dubbed "Dallas's Law," comes after Dallas "DJ" Barrett died in August 2021. He'd been in a fight with guards at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Nashville. The law applies to both unarmed and armed guards statewide.

Metro Police say Cornelius was a licensed guard.

But, for Meagan Turner, it wasn't enough.

"The people that sign up (for these security jobs), it's almost like they're looking for fight," she said. "With the amount of violence that is occurring downtown at this point, it's like they are just looking for that first excuse (to fight)... and they aren't properly trained."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville autopsy leaves family with more questions in Tin Roof death