Austin SWAT stands off with 'armed and dangerous' driver of stolen vehicle, police say

A SWAT standoff involving the driver of a stolen vehicle who is considered "armed and dangerous" is taking place in Southeast Austin on Tuesday.

The Austin Police Department said officers found a stolen vehicle in Southeast Austin near the intersection of Salt Springs Drive and Thaxton Road. When officers located the driver in a business, he refused to leave, prompting SWAT to be called out.

On the scene, officers could be heard yelling that the driver is considered "armed and dangerous" and demanding that he come out with his hands empty and open.

APD said officers found a stolen car and when they located the driver inside a business, he refused to leave.



Officers also yelled that the man is in a Texaco gas station.

A helicopter could be seen circling the sky, and officers have shut down the nearby streets.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

