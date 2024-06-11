Austin Seniors receive Horatio Alger Scholarships

Jun. 11—Austin seniors Neh Meh and Alayna Kennedy have been recognized as 2025 Hormel Foundation Scholars through the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans.

"I am very honored and grateful to be awarded this scholarship," said Neh Meh. "I believe if it weren't for my parents' sacrifices, this opportunity would have never been given to me. Neither of them had the luxury of attending school and they gave up everything so I could. At AHS, I was fortunate enough to have many teachers who guided me and used their skills to provide me with an abundance of knowledge. A good education is very important to me because it shows how much I can endure and I'm proud to say I've come a long way to get to where I am today."

"A good education can open so many doors for your future," says Alayna Kennedy. "I feel that APS has been there for me throughout my education. I have had many teachers that have had a positive impact on my outlook on education and opening my eyes to the possibilities of my future."

In addition to the scholarship, both students will receive mentoring through the Horatio Alger Association, which will continue throughout their college career and beyond.

"Horatio Alger Scholarships recognize outstanding students who have exhibited determination, integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity," says Horatio Alger Association Minnesota field director Mary Beth Ebert. "We are proud to have Neh and Alayna as members of this select group of students."

