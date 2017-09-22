How Austin Restaurants Are Helping With Hurricane Harvey Recovery Efforts

Including Supernatural star’s upcoming brewery

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas over the weekend and with it came damaging winds and flooding throughout Southeast Texas, including Rockport, Port Aransas, and Houston.

To help with the recovery efforts, Austin-area restaurants and breweries are pitching in by raising money to aid those affected by the storms. Texas Monthly put together a local guide of other ways to donate as well.

Know of other Austin restaurants, bars, or food trucks helping as well? Let Eater know through the tipline or in the comments below.

Ongoing

Saturday, September 23

Parlor and Yard is hosting a concert benefit emceed by Matthew McConaughey, with all proceeds going towards the Strength in Neighbors campaign. (601 West 6th Street, Downtown)

Sunday, September 24

Franklin Barbecue is popping up at Mohawk for a second backyard barbecue benefitting Global Giving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Entry is $30. (912 Red River Street, Downtown)

is popping up at for a second backyard barbecue benefitting Global Giving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Entry is $30. (912 Red River Street, Downtown) Searsucker’s Cans and Jams event with Oskar Blues Brewery will donate $1 of each beer can purchased to Oskar Blues Brewery’s Can’d Aid Foundation for its Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (415 Colorado Street, Downtown)

Monday, September 25

Irene’s is hosting a Rockport Relief Barbecue with discounted drinks from Tito’s Vodka, music, and sausages from 5 to 8 p.m. It runs from 5 to 8 p.m. (506 West Avenue, Downtown)

Tuesday, September 26

Nickel City is hosting a cocktail pop-up with Tales of the Cocktail's nonprofit the New Orleans Culinary and Cultural Preservation Society. Guest bartenders include French 75's Chris Hannah and Sweet Liberty's John Lermayer. All sales will go towards the Houston Food Bank. (1133 East 11th Street, Central East Austin)

Friday, September 29

Fleet Coffee is donating 20 percent of its sales from its Night of 1,000 Pours event to the Houston Food Bank, along with all raffle ticket proceeds and coffee poster sales. (2427 Webberville Road, Central East Austin)

Monday, October 2

Geraldine’s is hosting a special Hurricane Harvey relief concert with musician Shakey Graves, benefitting the Greater Houston Community Foundation. $175 VIP tickets (general admission is free), Live Oak beer, and Tito’s Vodka beverage sales will be donated. (605 Davis Street, Rainey Street)

Sunday, October 15

Meat-filled event The Butcher’s Ball will raise money through Piggy Bank, alng with Trust for Conservation Innovation, for farmers, growers, and producers who have been affected by the hurricanes. 20 percent of the $100 tickets will be donated. (Rockin' Star Ranch, 8002 Fuelburg Pease Lane, Brenham)

Other Recovery Efforts

Little Woodrow’s food truck Crazy Mary’s rolled down to Rockport, Texas to serve free food to hurricane victims and volunteers. The bar chain is also donating money to the food truck to help with its efforts.

food truck rolled down to Rockport, Texas to serve free food to hurricane victims and volunteers. The bar chain is also donating money to the food truck to help with its efforts. Royal Fig Catering is heading down to South Texas to cook up meals for hurricane victims. The catering company is accepting donated goods and money for affected areas.

is heading down to South Texas to cook up meals for hurricane victims. The catering company is accepting donated goods and money for affected areas. Cover 3 fed Hurricane Harvey evacuees at the Delco Center on Thursday, August 31.

fed Hurricane Harvey evacuees at the Delco Center on Thursday, August 31. Buda pitmaster Vic Garcia of Shugabees BBQ brought 500 pounds of brisket to Rockport, Texas on Friday, September 1.

brought 500 pounds of brisket to Rockport, Texas on Friday, September 1. Lenoir drove out to Houston with J.T. Youngblood 's fried chicken and Stiles Switch BBQ and Brew 's barbecue with Dolce Neve 's truck.

drove out to Houston with 's fried chicken and 's barbecue with 's truck. Jack Allen’s Kitchen served lunch to the to the Austin Disaster Relief Network on Wednesday, September 6.

served lunch to the to the Austin Disaster Relief Network on Wednesday, September 6. Kung Fu Saloon donated half of its drink sales on Tuesday, September 5 to JJ Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

Already Happened

August and September

Monday, August 28

Sweet Caroline's Snow Shack 's Circle C truck is donating all sales from the day to Hurricane Harvey relief. (4700 West Slaughter Lane, Circle C)

's Circle C truck is donating all sales from the day to Hurricane Harvey relief. (4700 West Slaughter Lane, Circle C) Banana dessert stand Bananarchy is donating 10 percent of its sales from both locations today to hurricane recovery efforts. (701 East 53rd Street, North Loop; 603 West Live Oak Street, South First)

is donating 10 percent of its sales from both locations today to hurricane recovery efforts. (701 East 53rd Street, North Loop; 603 West Live Oak Street, South First) Seven Grand is donating proceeds from its Whiskey Society event tonight to the Red Cross. It features Jameson's Brett McCoy D'Arcy. (405 East 7th Street, Downtown)

Tuesday, August 29

Wednesday, August 30

Monday, August 28 through Thursday, August 31

Boiler Nine Bar + Grill is donating partial proceeds from its happy hour to the Red Cross. It runs from 4 to 7 p.m. (800 West Cesar Chavez Street, Seaholm)

Wednesday, August 30 through Thursday, August 31

Justine’s Brasserie is collecting essential goods which will be dropped off at Houston shelters. (4710 East 5th Street, Govalle)

Wednesday, August 30 through Friday, September 1

Hoover's Cooking is donating all happy hour drink sales (4 to 7 p.m.) to Salvation Army and the Greater Austin Restaurant Association's hurricane fundraising efforts. (2002 Manor Road, Cherrywood)

is donating all happy hour drink sales (4 to 7 p.m.) to Salvation Army and the Greater Austin Restaurant Association's hurricane fundraising efforts. (2002 Manor Road, Cherrywood) Mighty Cone is donating $1 from every cone to the Houston Food Bank. (1720 Barton Springs Road, Zilker)

Wednesday, August 30 through Saturday, September 2

Toss Pizzeria and Nada Moo are collecting supplies at the pizzeria, in exchange for a slice of pizza and a scoop of vegan ice cream. (2901 South 1st Street, South Austin)

Wednesday, August 30 through Sunday, September 3

Lustre Pearl 's Rainey location is donating a portion of its proceeds to hurricane relief. This includes $1 from drinks made with Tito's, which will go towards the Austin Disaster Relief Network. (94 Rainey Street, Downtown)

's Rainey location is donating a portion of its proceeds to hurricane relief. This includes $1 from drinks made with Tito's, which will go towards the Austin Disaster Relief Network. (94 Rainey Street, Downtown) Wink is donating partial proceeds to the fishing fleets in the Gulf Coast. (1014 North Lamar Boulevard, Clarksville)

is donating partial proceeds to the fishing fleets in the Gulf Coast. (1014 North Lamar Boulevard, Clarksville) Baton Creole is donating all sales of the Cajun gravy navy dish to the Greater Houston Community Foundation. (Shangri-La, 1016 East 6th Street, East Side)

Wednesday, August 30 through Sunday, September 10

Kyoten Sushiko is donating $40 for each dinner guest served between Wednesday, August 30 through Sunday, September 10 to Houston Texan football player JJ Watt’s hurricane recovery fund for the city. (4600 Mueller Boulevard, Mueller)

Thursday, August 31 through Friday, September 8

Holy Roller is collecting donated supplies, which it will deliver through Tito’s Vodka’s trucks. (509 Rio Grande Street, Downtown)

Thursday, August 31 through Monday, September 4

Every Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group restaurant, including Austin’s Sullivan’s Steakhouse, is donating 20 percent of its sales to Houston-area food banks. (300 Colorado Street, Downtown)

Thursday, August 31 through Sunday, September 3

Icenhauer's is donating a dollar from each sangria sold towards the Red Cross. It is also accepting cash donations. (83 Rainey Street, Downtown)

is donating a dollar from each sangria sold towards the Red Cross. It is also accepting cash donations. (83 Rainey Street, Downtown) Independence Brewing Co. is holding a toy, clothing, and supply drive. People who bring in donated goods will receive a beer token for a free beer. (3913 Todd Lane, Southeast Austin)

Thursday, August 31 through Friday, September 1

Cenote is donating 10 percent of its Thursday sales from the East Cesar Chavez restaurant, and the same from its Cameron Road location to the Houston Food Bank. (1010 East Cesar Chavez Street, East Side; 6214 Cameron Road, Windsor Park)

Thursday, August 31

Friday, September 1 through Friday, September 15

Dog park and bar Yard Bar is collecting enough pet supplies to fill up a shipping container for hurricane relief. People who make donations will receive $5 off coupons. Then, the bar is donating $2 from every Smirnoff or Underdog cocktails sold in the month of September. If it raises $2,000, the liquor company will match the funds. (6700 Burnet Road, Allandale)

Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 10

All ELM restaurants are offering the $9 To The Rescue cocktail. $3 of each drink sold will be donated to the Greater Houston Community Foundation, and Tito’s Vodka will match all donations. (24 Diner, 600 North Lamar Boulevard; Easy Tiger, 709 East 6th Street, Downtown; Italic, 123 West 6th Street, Downtown; Irene’s, 506 West Avenue, Downtown)

Friday, September 1 through Friday, September 8

Celis Brewery is donating partial sales of its pale bock beer to hurricane relief. (10001 Metric Boulevard, North Austin)

Friday, September 1 through Monday September 4

Treaty Oak Brewing and Distilling is turning its Hatch Chile Fest over Labor Day weekend into a Hurricane Harvey benefit. It will accept donations, as well as donate a percentage of its total proceeds to Central Texas Food Bank’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund and accept donated supplies with Hope Family Thrift Store. (16604 Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs)

is turning its Hatch Chile Fest over Labor Day weekend into a Hurricane Harvey benefit. It will accept donations, as well as donate a percentage of its total proceeds to Central Texas Food Bank’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund and accept donated supplies with Hope Family Thrift Store. (16604 Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs) Both Contigo and Chicon are donating $1 from burger sales to Fort Bend ISD. (2027 Anchor Lane, MLK; 1914 East 6th Street, East Side)

Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3

Justine’s Brasserie is donating five percent of its sales to the Houston Food Bank.(4710 East 5th Street, Govalle)

Friday, September 1 through Saturday, September 2

In exchange for donated goods for those in evacuees in Austin shelters, like diapers, canned food, and blankets, Apis will give $25 gift cards to the restaurant. (23526 State Highway 71 West, Spicewood)

will give $25 gift cards to the restaurant. (23526 State Highway 71 West, Spicewood) Meridian Hive is donating all proceeds from its auction as well as one dollar from each bottle and four-pack bought from the taproom to the Houston Food Bank. It's also accepting donations for the food bank. (8120 Exchange Drive, Suite 400)

Friday, September 1

As part of Halal Guys ' day-long school special where students can buy one meal and get the second free, a portion of its proceeds will go towards the Greater Houston Community Fund. (2915 Guadalupe Street, Campus)

' day-long school special where students can buy one meal and get the second free, a portion of its proceeds will go towards the Greater Houston Community Fund. (2915 Guadalupe Street, Campus) J. Black's and Friends and Allies Brewing are hosting a hurricane relief benefit, where $2 from every F&A Noisy Cricket Session IPA sold will be donated. (710 West 6th Street, Downtown)

and are hosting a hurricane relief benefit, where $2 from every F&A Noisy Cricket Session IPA sold will be donated. (710 West 6th Street, Downtown) Shangri La 's benefit will give all of the days profits to the Greater Houston Community Foundation. (1016 East 6th Street, East Side)

's benefit will give all of the days profits to the Greater Houston Community Foundation. (1016 East 6th Street, East Side) Gourdough’s will raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief with its singer/songwriter showcase. (2700 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin)

will raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief with its singer/songwriter showcase. (2700 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin) The Volstead 's throwing a hot dog party for the Red Cross, where all sales of the frank will be donated, as well as 15% of all drinks sold. (1500 East 6th Street, East Side)

's throwing a hot dog party for the Red Cross, where all sales of the frank will be donated, as well as 15% of all drinks sold. (1500 East 6th Street, East Side) Mohawk is throwing Houston Strong, a Hurricane Harvey benefit, with music and drink. The bar and venue will also collect supplies for hurricane victims. All proceeds will go towards Greater Houston Community’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. (910 Red River Street, Downtown)

is throwing Houston Strong, a Hurricane Harvey benefit, with music and drink. The bar and venue will also collect supplies for hurricane victims. All proceeds will go towards Greater Houston Community’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. (910 Red River Street, Downtown) Olamaie is donating all of its biscuits sales to the Circle of Heath. (1610 San Antonio Street, Downtown)

is donating all of its biscuits sales to the Circle of Heath. (1610 San Antonio Street, Downtown) Participating food trucks in Fed Truck Friday will donate 10 percent of every bill for customers who say "I'm here to feed my face and spread the love" to Keep Austin Fed and Red Cross.

Saturday, September 2 through Sunday, September 3

Farmers market stand Mum Foods is donating 10 percent of its weekend sales to the Red Cross and Houston Food Bank. It’ll be set up at the Lakeline and Barton Creek markets on Saturday, and Mueller on Monday.

is donating 10 percent of its weekend sales to the Red Cross and Houston Food Bank. It’ll be set up at the Lakeline and Barton Creek markets on Saturday, and Mueller on Monday. Bribery Bakery is donating sales from its strawberry Texas cupcake to Hurricane Harvey relief. It's only available at the Wells Branch bakery. (2013 Wells Branch Parkway, Wells Branch)

is donating sales from its strawberry Texas cupcake to Hurricane Harvey relief. It's only available at the Wells Branch bakery. (2013 Wells Branch Parkway, Wells Branch) Pho Please is donating all of its pho sales to the Central Texas Food Bank. (1920 East Riverside Drive, East Riverside)

is donating all of its pho sales to the Central Texas Food Bank. (1920 East Riverside Drive, East Riverside) Moviehouse and Eatery is donating five percent of its weekend ticket sales to the Austin Disaster Relief Network. The theater is also accepting donated items. (8300 North Farm to Market Road 620, Building B)

is donating five percent of its weekend ticket sales to the Austin Disaster Relief Network. The theater is also accepting donated items. (8300 North Farm to Market Road 620, Building B) Black Box Barbecue is donating a portion of its weekend sales to the Austin Food Bank. (201 East 9th Street, Georgetown)

Saturday, September 2 through Sunday, September 17

Dai Due is donating $2 from every wild boar patty melt and wild boar lettuce wraps sold during lunch. (2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood)

Saturday, September 2

Sunday, September 3

Monday, September 4

LeRoy and Lewis is donating a portion of its proceeds from the Labor Day barbecue pop-up with Feges BBQ to the Red Cross. (121 Pickle Road, South Congress)

is donating a portion of its proceeds from the Labor Day barbecue pop-up with to the Red Cross. (121 Pickle Road, South Congress) W Austin is donating partial proceeds again from its Labor Day pool party to JJ Watt's flood relief fund. (200 Lavaca Street, Downtown)

is donating partial proceeds again from its Labor Day pool party to JJ Watt's flood relief fund. (200 Lavaca Street, Downtown) All Fogo de Chao locations, including the Austin one, will donate $10 from each adult entree sold to the Houston Food Bank. (309 East 3rd Street, Downtown

Tuesday, September 5

For the day, Pinthouse Pizza 's South Lamar location is donating to Red Cross' hurricane efforts in several ways. First, it's donating all of its Electric Jellyfish IPA nitro sales, as well as 25 percent of its other sales. It's hosting a Craft Brewery Silent Auction, where all money raised will be donated, and it is also asking for donations on all tabs. (4236 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin)

's South Lamar location is donating to Red Cross' hurricane efforts in several ways. First, it's donating all of its Electric Jellyfish IPA nitro sales, as well as 25 percent of its other sales. It's hosting a Craft Brewery Silent Auction, where all money raised will be donated, and it is also asking for donations on all tabs. (4236 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin) Thai Fresh is donating the day’s proceeds to the victims of the hurricane. It will also offer a donation box for additional money. (909 West Mary Street, South Austin)

is donating the day’s proceeds to the victims of the hurricane. It will also offer a donation box for additional money. (909 West Mary Street, South Austin) For Fixe ’s daily social wine tasting, the restaurant is encouraging guests to bring welcome kits in exchange for free drinks and bites from 5 to 7 p.m.. The restaurant will deliver the kits the next day. (500 West 5th Street, Downtown)

’s daily social wine tasting, the restaurant is encouraging guests to bring welcome kits in exchange for free drinks and bites from 5 to 7 p.m.. The restaurant will deliver the kits the next day. (500 West 5th Street, Downtown) Home Slice Pizza is opening up on a Tuesday to donate all of the day’s proceeds to the Houston Food Bank, with the help of Slice Out Hunger. (1415 South Congress Avenue, South Austin)

Thursday, September 7

General Tso’Boy is donating all half of its sales of its new sandwich, the chong qing chicken, to the Red Cross. (11501 Rock Rose Avenue, Domain Northside)

Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10

Daruma Ramen is donating $2 from every bowl sold to potentially the Corpus Christi food bank. (612 East 6th Street, Downtown)

Friday, September 8

Then, all locations of Snooze, including Austin’s two restaurants, will donate 10 percent of its sales to Greater Houston Community Foundation's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. (1700 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin; 3800 North Lamar Boulevard, Rosedale)

Saturday, September 9

Hops and Grain is teaming up with Micklethwait Craft Meats for a barbecue beer party, where all of the proceeds will be donated towards hurricane relief. (507 Calles Street, Holly)

is teaming up with for a barbecue beer party, where all of the proceeds will be donated towards hurricane relief. (507 Calles Street, Holly) Tamale House East is donating $1 from its popular drinks and dishes, the migas plate, mimosa carafes, Mexican iced coffees and regular ones, and Independence Brewing Company beers, to Hurricane Harvey relief. (1707 East 6th Street, East Side)

is donating $1 from its popular drinks and dishes, the migas plate, mimosa carafes, Mexican iced coffees and regular ones, and Independence Brewing Company beers, to Hurricane Harvey relief. (1707 East 6th Street, East Side) As part of Canopy’s five year anniversary party, Sa-Ten Coffee and Eats will donate 20 percent of its days sales to the Corpus Christi Food Bank. (916 Springdale Road, Govalle)

will donate 20 percent of its days sales to the Corpus Christi Food Bank. (916 Springdale Road, Govalle) Sour Duck Market is donating all proceeds from its preview bake sale at Odd Duck to the Greater Houston Community Foundation's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. (1201 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin)

Sunday, September 10

Austin's top chefs are uniting to host a food and drink fundraiser, Austin Chefs Night Out , for Hurricane Harvey relief. This includes Shawn Cirkiel, Tyson Cole, Todd Duplechan, Kevin Fink, Michael Fojtasek, Bryce Gilmore, Jack Gilmore, Zach Hunter, Rick Lopez, Yoshi Okai, Rene Ortiz, Nayan Desai, Zack Perez, Amanda Rockman, Laura Sawicki, Max Snyder, Callie Speer, Philip Speer, Jim Tripi, Andrew Wiseheart, and Nic Yanes. There are three ticket/donation levels: $75, $250, and $500. (800 Congress Avenue, Downtown)

, for Hurricane Harvey relief. This includes Shawn Cirkiel, Tyson Cole, Todd Duplechan, Kevin Fink, Michael Fojtasek, Bryce Gilmore, Jack Gilmore, Zach Hunter, Rick Lopez, Yoshi Okai, Rene Ortiz, Nayan Desai, Zack Perez, Amanda Rockman, Laura Sawicki, Max Snyder, Callie Speer, Philip Speer, Jim Tripi, Andrew Wiseheart, and Nic Yanes. There are three ticket/donation levels: $75, $250, and $500. (800 Congress Avenue, Downtown) Kome is donating all sales of its Sunshine roll to the Corpus Christi Food Bank. (4917 Airport Boulevard, Hyde Park)

is donating all sales of its Sunshine roll to the Corpus Christi Food Bank. (4917 Airport Boulevard, Hyde Park) Instead of the bar hop SheBrews originally planned, the organization is now organizing hurricane relief efforts. It is partnering with The Homeless Period Project ATX to collect supplies for hurricane victims at St. Elmo Brewing Company. (440 East St. Elmo Road, South Austin)

Monday, September 11

As part of United States Bartenders' Guild's Texas Tiki Week, the organization is dedicating the kick-off party to the Hurricane Relief - Bartender's Emergency Assistance Program. It takes place at Roosevelt Room. (307 West 5th Street, Downtown)

Tuesday, September 12

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In is donating all proceeds from its Reality Bites screening to BakerRipley in Houston. The $25 ticket comes with El Alma nachos and Strange Land Brewery beer. (12419 Lowden Lane, Manchaca Road)

is donating all proceeds from its Reality Bites screening to BakerRipley in Houston. The $25 ticket comes with El Alma nachos and Strange Land Brewery beer. (12419 Lowden Lane, Manchaca Road) The servers of chef Tim Love’s restaurants, including Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, will donate all or partial tips to Hurricane Harvey relief, which will be matched by Love. (419 Colorado Street, Downtown)

Wednesday, September 13

Friday, September 15

East Side King and Liberty is donating all of its profits from the evening to Hurricane Harvey relief. (1618 East 6th Street, East Side)

Saturday, September 16

Moontower Saloon is hosting a flood benefit at the bar, with food and music. It'll accept donations for relief organizations, as well as water and canned goods for the food bank. (10212 Manchaca Road, Far South)

is hosting a flood benefit at the bar, with food and music. It'll accept donations for relief organizations, as well as water and canned goods for the food bank. (10212 Manchaca Road, Far South) There will be a giant Austin-wide bake sale fundraiser, Austin Bakes, with hosts like Crema Bakery and Cafe, Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew, Springdale Farm, and the Kitchen House, where money will be raised for Americares, and donated goods will be collected.

Sunday, September 17

Franklin Barbecue is popping up at Mohawk for a backyard barbecue benefitting Global Giving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Entry is $30. (912 Red River Street, Downtown)

Monday, September 18

Dai Due is hosting a family-style dinner with wines from William Chris Vineyards that will benefit crabbers in Seadrift, Texas. (2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood)

Tuesday, September 19

Tequila Cazadores is donating partial proceeds from its Bodega Bites event with chef Aarón Sánchez and Supermercado El Mercado at Javelina to Hurricane Harvey relief. (69 Rainey Street, East Cesar Chavez)

Wednesday, September 20

Hyatt Regency is donating 20 percent of its Treaty Oak Distilling dinner to the Red Cross. Tickets are $60. (208 Barton Springs Road, South Austin)

Thursday, September 21