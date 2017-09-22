How Austin Restaurants Are Helping With Hurricane Harvey Recovery Efforts

Including Supernatural star’s upcoming brewery
Hurricane Harvey hit Texas over the weekend and with it came damaging winds and flooding throughout Southeast Texas, including Rockport, Port Aransas, and Houston.
To help with the recovery efforts, Austin-area restaurants and breweries are pitching in by raising money to aid those affected by the storms. Texas Monthly put together a local guide of other ways to donate as well.
Ongoing
- Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and his family's upcoming Dripping Springs brewery Family Business Beer Co. is raising money for families affected by Hurricane Harvey through Crowdrise. It matched $50,000 raised yesterday as well.
- Vegan bakery Skull and Cakebones is accepting donations for Austin Pets Alive. It's also donating one dollar from its specialty coffee sales to the Red Cross. (3911 East Highway 290, Dripping Springs)
- Jacoby Restaurant Group is donating $2 from every burger, Melvin Mule, picadillo taco, and Grizz Mizz sold from both Jacoby's and Grizzelda's to the Red Cross. (3235 East Cesar Chavez Street, Govalle; 105 Tillery Street, Govalle)
- The Hightower partnered with Antonelli's Cheese Shop to donate 30 percent of the restaurant’s queso fundido sales to the Austin Disaster Relief fund through the end of September. (1209 East 7th Street, East Side)
- GoodPop will use $1 from every freezer pop case sold through the end of September towards buying food and supplies for Houston.
- Iron Works BBQ is offering ten percent discounts to Red Cross volunteers and staffers. (100 Red River Street, Downtown)
- All locations of Caffe Medici are collecting diapers for Austin Diaper Bank. (200 Congress Avenue, Downtown; 2222 Guadalupe Street, West Campus; 1101 West Lynn Street, Clarksville; 1100 South Lamar Boulevard; South Austin; 8th Street and Congress Avenue, Downtown)
- Hopdoddy Burger Bar will donate all sales from the Goodnight Burger, and Tito’s Vodka will donate $1 for all drinks made with the company’s liquor (up to $10,000 for the latter) from Monday, September 4 through Tuesday, September 5 to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. And then, for the month of September, it will donate $1 from every Goodnight burger as well. (1400 South Congress Avenue, South Austin; 2438A West Anderson Lane, North Shoal Creek; 4615 North Lamar Boulevard, Triangle; 2800 North I-35, Round Rock)
- Lick Honest Ice Creams is donating all sales from its Texas Sheet Cake pints to the Red Cross. (1100 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin; 6555 Burnet Road, Brentwood; 1905 Aldrich Street, Mueller)
- Alamo Drafthouse will allow guests to add a donation to their ticket purchases until late September, and the theater will match everything that is raised. It will go towards Americares, Greater Houston Community Foundation's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, and the Food Bank of Corpus Christi. (1120 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin; 320 East 6th Street, Downtown; 2700 West Anderson Lane, North Shoal Creek; 5701 West Slaughter Lane; 1911 Aldrich Street, Mueller)
- Lazarus Brewing is offering a free beer to those who brings in donated goods to the brewery. (1902 East 6th Street, East Side)
- New Waterloo restaurants are donating $2 from specific cocktails to Port Aransas and Rockport hurricane relief efforts. It’s also donating all proceeds from South Congress hotel keytags to Houston-area hurricane relief funds. (Cafe No Se, Central Standard, Watertrade, South Congress Hotel, 1603 South Congress, South Austin; Goodall’s Kitchen, Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande Street, Downtown; La Condesa, 400 West 2nd Street, Downtown; Sway, 1417 South First Street, South Austin)
- All Wednesday profits from Infinite Monkey Theorem in the month of September will be donated to Rockport Fulton’s Hurricane Harvey recovery fund. (121 Pickle Road, South Congress)
- Alcomar is gathering donated supplies through Friday, September 22, and Favor will deliver the goods to shelters and relief organizations. (1816 South First Street, South Austin)
- Coast is donating all of September’s poke bowl sales to hurricane relief. (360 Nueces Street, Downtown)
- J.T. Youngblood’s is donating $3 of Texas pecan pie sold to the Houston Food Bank, Best Friends Animal Society, and Texas Diaper Bank. (1905 Aldrich Street, Mueller)
- Perry's Steakhouse and Grille will donate $5 from every meal purchased from its discounted three-course menu to J.J. Watt's flood relief fund through the month of September. (114 West 7th Street, Downtown)
- Flying Saucer is donating all proceeds from a selected tapped keg every Wednesday in the month of September to hurricane relief. It's also accepting cash donations for the fund, and guests can purchase $10 raffle tickets to potentially win a gift card to the taproom for $200. It will also donate $2 from the Harvey beer of the day until Sunday, September 17. (815 West 47th Street, Triangle)
- For September, all Kerbey Lane Cafe locations will donate $1 from crisp chicken benedicts and green chile mac and cheese sold to the Austin Community Foundation Central Texas Long-Term Hurricane Recovery Fund. (3704 Kerbey Lane, North Austin; 3003 South Lamar, South Austin; 13435 Highway 183, Anderson Arbor; 2606 Guadalupe Street, West Campus; 4301 West William Cannon Drive, Oak Hill; 701 South Capital of Texas Highway, Westlake; 2120 North Mays Street, Round Rock)
- Through the month of September, Tiny Pies will donate $1 from every Texas Two Step pie sold to the Houston Food Bank. (5035 Burnet Road, Brentwood; 1100 South Lamar Boulevard; South Austin)
- Kellee’s Place remains open until Taco Flats owner debuts his new project. In the meantime, it will host regular parties from Friday, September 15 through Sunday, October 15, benefitting those affected by the hurricanes, with proceeds going towards Austin Disaster Relief and Red Cross. Participating sponsors include Tito’s Vodka, Independence Brewing, Argus Cidery, and others. Taco Flat’s airstream will dish up tacos and Hey Cupcake will serve cupcakes. (2500 East 6th Street, East Side)
- Voodoo Doughnut is donating proceeds from its cinnamon roll to Austin Pets Alive to help with Hurricane Harvey relief for the month of September. (212 East 6th Street, Downtown)
Saturday, September 23
- Parlor and Yard is hosting a concert benefit emceed by Matthew McConaughey, with all proceeds going towards the Strength in Neighbors campaign. (601 West 6th Street, Downtown)
Sunday, September 24
- Franklin Barbecue is popping up at Mohawk for a second backyard barbecue benefitting Global Giving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Entry is $30. (912 Red River Street, Downtown)
- Searsucker’s Cans and Jams event with Oskar Blues Brewery will donate $1 of each beer can purchased to Oskar Blues Brewery’s Can’d Aid Foundation for its Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (415 Colorado Street, Downtown)
Monday, September 25
- Irene’s is hosting a Rockport Relief Barbecue with discounted drinks from Tito’s Vodka, music, and sausages from 5 to 8 p.m. It runs from 5 to 8 p.m. (506 West Avenue, Downtown)
Tuesday, September 26
- Nickel City is hosting a cocktail pop-up with Tales of the Cocktail's nonprofit the New Orleans Culinary and Cultural Preservation Society. Guest bartenders include French 75's Chris Hannah and Sweet Liberty's John Lermayer. All sales will go towards the Houston Food Bank. (1133 East 11th Street, Central East Austin)
Friday, September 29
- Fleet Coffee is donating 20 percent of its sales from its Night of 1,000 Pours event to the Houston Food Bank, along with all raffle ticket proceeds and coffee poster sales. (2427 Webberville Road, Central East Austin)
Monday, October 2
- Geraldine’s is hosting a special Hurricane Harvey relief concert with musician Shakey Graves, benefitting the Greater Houston Community Foundation. $175 VIP tickets (general admission is free), Live Oak beer, and Tito’s Vodka beverage sales will be donated. (605 Davis Street, Rainey Street)
Sunday, October 15
- Meat-filled event The Butcher’s Ball will raise money through Piggy Bank, alng with Trust for Conservation Innovation, for farmers, growers, and producers who have been affected by the hurricanes. 20 percent of the $100 tickets will be donated. (Rockin' Star Ranch, 8002 Fuelburg Pease Lane, Brenham)
Other Recovery Efforts
- Little Woodrow’s food truck Crazy Mary’s rolled down to Rockport, Texas to serve free food to hurricane victims and volunteers. The bar chain is also donating money to the food truck to help with its efforts.
- Royal Fig Catering is heading down to South Texas to cook up meals for hurricane victims. The catering company is accepting donated goods and money for affected areas.
- Cover 3 fed Hurricane Harvey evacuees at the Delco Center on Thursday, August 31.
- Buda pitmaster Vic Garcia of Shugabees BBQ brought 500 pounds of brisket to Rockport, Texas on Friday, September 1.
- Lenoir drove out to Houston with J.T. Youngblood's fried chicken and Stiles Switch BBQ and Brew's barbecue with Dolce Neve's truck.
- Jack Allen’s Kitchen served lunch to the to the Austin Disaster Relief Network on Wednesday, September 6.
- Kung Fu Saloon donated half of its drink sales on Tuesday, September 5 to JJ Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief fund.
Already Happened
August and September
- Cedar Park brewery and coffee shop Red Horn Coffee House and Brewing Company is donating $1 from all beer and drip coffees sold this week towards recovery efforts. (13010 West Parmer Lane, Cedar Park)
- St. Elmo Brewing Co. is donating $1 from every pint of its Rain beer to hurricane relief efforts throughout the week. It is also gathering donated food, clothing, water, and money. (440 East St Elmo Road, Austin)
- Biderman’s Deli is accepting cash donations this week, which will go towards Austin Pets Alive and the Red Cross. The restaurant is also collecting pet supplies for APA. (3742 Far West Boulevard, Northwest Hills)
- Beer and coffee shop Wright Bros. Brew and Brew is donating $1 from all beers sold this week towards hurricane recover in Houston. On-site bagel spot Rosen's is following suit as well by donating a dollar for every sandwich sold this week too. (500 San Marcos Street, East Side)
- Barbecue spot and bar Freedmen’s is collecting donated goods at the restaurant from Tuesday, August 29 through Sunday, September 3. It will delivery the donations to Rockport and Port Aransas next week. (2402 San Gabriel Street, West Campus)
- Cheer Up Charlie's will collect donations for Hurricane Harvey victims as well as organizations serving the communities this week. On Saturday, September 2, all of the donations will be given towards GlobalGiving and Houston Humane Society. (900 Red River Street, Downtown)
- Through Sunday, September 3, Black Star Co-op is donating $1 from every house beer sold at the restaurant to the Red Cross. It's also accepting donations. (7020 Easy Wind Drive, Crestview)
- Russian House is donating 10 percent of its sales this week to the Red Cross. (307 East 5th Street, Downtown)
- Cedar Park restaurant and wine bar The Rotten Bunch is accepting donated goods, which it will bring to the Austin Disaster Relief Network on Friday, September 1. (14900 Avery Ranch Boulevard, Cedar Park)
- Pitchfork Pretty is donating 25 percent of its sales from the week to to JJ Watt's flood relief fund. (2708 East Cesar Chavez, Holly)
- All Dunlap ATX bars (Lustre Pearl, Lustre Pearl East, Clive Bar, Container Bar, and Collide ATX) are collecting donated goods through Friday, September 1. (94 Rainey Street, Downtown; 114 Linden Street, Govalle; 609 Rainey Street, Downtown; 90 Rainey Street, Downtown; 1802 East 6th Street, East Side)
- Juice Society is accepting donated goods through Friday, September 1. (1100 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin)
- New Austin food truck Bronco Burritos is collecting non-perishable goods that it can bring back to its hometown, Galveston. (617 Radam Lane, South Austin)
- Brazilian food truck Boteco is donating partial proceeds from the week to Hurricane Harvey relief. (1403 East 7th Street, East Side)
- Shady Grove is collecting donated goods for the Austin Disaster Relief Network until Friday, September 1. (1624 Barton Springs Road, Zilker)
- Both Haymaker and Black Sheep Lodge are collecting goods to be delivered through Tito's and Austin Disaster Relief Network on Saturday, September 2. (2310 Manor Road, Cherrywood; 2108 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin)
- Food truck Shawarma Point is donating all of its profits from Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1 to the Red Cross. (519 East 7th Street, East Side)
- Vegan Nom is donating 10 percent of its week and weekend sales through Sunday, September 3 to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. (2324 East Cesar Chavez Street, East Side)
- The Native is collecting supplies from Thursday, August 31 through Sunday, September 3. It will be sent to Gallery Furniture in Houston. The hostel is also hosting a hurricane benefit with DJ Mel on Thursday, August 31, where all donations will be matched by the Native, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The hostel is also offering half-off beds to those affected by the hurricane. (807 East 4th Street, East Side)
- Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ is collecting donated supplies for the Delco Center through Saturday, September 2 in exchange for 10 percent discounts off orders. The employees are also donating their cash tips from Saturday, which will be matched by the restaurant. (11500 Manchaca Road, Manchaca)
- The Little Darlin’ is collecting donations for disaster relief funds as well as cash for Houston and Austin Pets Alive. (6507 Circle South Road, Far South Austin)
- Springdale Farm and Eden East are accepting donated goods for Austin Disaster Relief from Wednesday, August 30 through Wednesday, September 6. (755 Springdale Road, Govalle)
- All locations of Cane Rosso, including the Austin pizzeria, are selling $50 raffle tickets for a year's worth of pizza where the funds will go towards the hurricane relief efforts. Only 400 tickets will be sold. (4715 South Lamar Boulevard, Sunset Valley)
- All locations of Cover 3 and Cover 2 are collecting donated supplies for hurricane relief through Thursday, September 7. (1717 West 6th Street, Downtown; 2700 West Anderson Lane, North Shoal Creek; 2800 North I-35, Round Rock; 13701 Research Boulevard, Anderson Mill)
- Deep Eddy Vodka Distillery is donating all tasting room sales on Saturday, September 2 to the Gulf Coast chapter of the Red Cross. It’s also accepting donates every day from Thursday, August 31 through Friday September 8. (2250 East Highway 290, Dripping Springs)
- Both locations of Blue Dahlia are donating 5 percent of its sales to Global Giving through Sunday, September 10. (1115 East 11th Street, East Side; 3663 Bee Cave Road, Westlake)
- Hat Creek Burger Company will collect diaper donations at its Westlake location on Thursday, September 7 and Domain Northside on Thursday, September 14. In exchange for the donations, people will receive $5 gift cards. (5902 Bee Cave Road, Westlake; 3210 Esperanza Crossing, Domain Northside)
- Both locations of Poke Poke, the one on South Congress, and the other in Allandale, will donate $1 from every order sold to hurricane relief. (3100 South Congress, South Austin; 2320 Hancock Drive, Allandale)
- Ramen Tatsu-ya created a special hatch chile ramen, where proceeds will go towards Houston's hurricane recovery. (8557 Research Boulevard, North Austin; 1234 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin)
- Whisler’s is offering a special cocktail menu with Tito's Vodka and Lustau Sherry with partial proceeds going towards the Austin Disaster Relief Network. (1816 East 6th Street, East Side)
Monday, August 28
- Sweet Caroline's Snow Shack's Circle C truck is donating all sales from the day to Hurricane Harvey relief. (4700 West Slaughter Lane, Circle C)
- Banana dessert stand Bananarchy is donating 10 percent of its sales from both locations today to hurricane recovery efforts. (701 East 53rd Street, North Loop; 603 West Live Oak Street, South First)
- Seven Grand is donating proceeds from its Whiskey Society event tonight to the Red Cross. It features Jameson's Brett McCoy D'Arcy. (405 East 7th Street, Downtown)
Tuesday, August 29
- Pizza spot Via 313 is donating all proceeds from its four locations — the Rainey Street and East 6th Street trucks, the restaurants in Oak Hill and North Campus — towards Houston's hurricane relief efforts on Tuesday, August 29. (61 Rainey Street, Downtown; 1111 East 6th Street, East Side; 6705 Highway 290, Oak Hill; 3016 Guadalupe Street, North Campus)
- Sugar Mama's Bakeshop will accept pet supply donations at both its South First and Manor Road bakeries on Tuesday, August 29. Donors will receive a free dessert too. (1905 South First, South Austin; 2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood)
- Side Bar is donating half of its sales for the day to Global Giving's hurricane relief efforts. (602 East 7th Street, Downtown)
- The Blackheart is accepting donated bottle water, gift cards, and other supplies. A bartender will drive out to Houston on Wednesday, August 29. (86 Rainey Street, Downtown)
- Nickel City is collecting goods to donate to Houston's hurricane relief efforts today. (1133 East 11th Street, Central East Austin)
Wednesday, August 30
- Buenos Aires Cafe is donating partial proceeds from its Cena Show (which will feature Peruvian dinner, dancing, music) on Wednesday, August 30 towards Austin Animal Center for its hurricane relief efforts. (1201 East 6th Street, East Side)
- 4th Tap Brewing Co-op is hosting a fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank on Wednesday, August 30. The brewery will accept donations, non-perishable food items, and cleaning supplies. It is also donating all of its profits from the day to the food bank. Garbo's and Connor's Creamery will serve food and ice cream during the fundraiser as well. Garbo's and Connor's will donate 20 percent of each food truck's sales to the Houston Food Bank. (10615 Metric Boulevard, North Austin)
- Both Bufalina and Bufalina Due are donating the day's margherita pie sales to the Houston Food Bank. (1519 East Cesar Chavez Street, East Side; 6555 Burnet Road, Brentwood)
- Springdale Farm is donating all of its day's profits to the Austin Disaster Relief Network. It's also accepting donations. (755 Springdale Road, Govalle)
- Juliet Italian Kitchen is donating 10 percent of its beverage sales to the Red Cross starting at 5 p.m. (1500 Barton Springs Road, Zilker)
- Infamous Brewing Company is accepting donated supplies and goods for Houston today from 5 to 9 p.m. Those who donate will get beer. (4602 Weletka Drive, Hudson Bend)
- Band Wood & Wire will collect supplies at ABGB today, which will be driven to Houston tomorrow. (1305 West Oltorf Street, South Austin)
- Nickel City's pop-up bar Cash Only, where guests can get free drinks with donations, or pay $9 per drink with a portion going towards the Greater Houston Community Foundation. The guest bartender is Campari’s Mike Capoferri. (1133 East 11th Street, Central East Austin)
Monday, August 28 through Thursday, August 31
- Boiler Nine Bar + Grill is donating partial proceeds from its happy hour to the Red Cross. It runs from 4 to 7 p.m. (800 West Cesar Chavez Street, Seaholm)
Wednesday, August 30 through Thursday, August 31
- Justine’s Brasserie is collecting essential goods which will be dropped off at Houston shelters. (4710 East 5th Street, Govalle)
Wednesday, August 30 through Friday, September 1
- Hoover's Cooking is donating all happy hour drink sales (4 to 7 p.m.) to Salvation Army and the Greater Austin Restaurant Association's hurricane fundraising efforts. (2002 Manor Road, Cherrywood)
- Mighty Cone is donating $1 from every cone to the Houston Food Bank. (1720 Barton Springs Road, Zilker)
Wednesday, August 30 through Saturday, September 2
- Toss Pizzeria and Nada Moo are collecting supplies at the pizzeria, in exchange for a slice of pizza and a scoop of vegan ice cream. (2901 South 1st Street, South Austin)
Wednesday, August 30 through Sunday, September 3
- Lustre Pearl's Rainey location is donating a portion of its proceeds to hurricane relief. This includes $1 from drinks made with Tito's, which will go towards the Austin Disaster Relief Network. (94 Rainey Street, Downtown)
- Wink is donating partial proceeds to the fishing fleets in the Gulf Coast. (1014 North Lamar Boulevard, Clarksville)
- Baton Creole is donating all sales of the Cajun gravy navy dish to the Greater Houston Community Foundation. (Shangri-La, 1016 East 6th Street, East Side)
Wednesday, August 30 through Sunday, September 10
- Kyoten Sushiko is donating $40 for each dinner guest served between Wednesday, August 30 through Sunday, September 10 to Houston Texan football player JJ Watt’s hurricane recovery fund for the city. (4600 Mueller Boulevard, Mueller)
Thursday, August 31 through Friday, September 8
- Holy Roller is collecting donated supplies, which it will deliver through Tito’s Vodka’s trucks. (509 Rio Grande Street, Downtown)
Thursday, August 31 through Monday, September 4
- Every Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group restaurant, including Austin’s Sullivan’s Steakhouse, is donating 20 percent of its sales to Houston-area food banks. (300 Colorado Street, Downtown)
Thursday, August 31 through Sunday, September 3
- Icenhauer's is donating a dollar from each sangria sold towards the Red Cross. It is also accepting cash donations. (83 Rainey Street, Downtown)
- Independence Brewing Co. is holding a toy, clothing, and supply drive. People who bring in donated goods will receive a beer token for a free beer. (3913 Todd Lane, Southeast Austin)
Thursday, August 31 through Friday, September 1
- Cenote is donating 10 percent of its Thursday sales from the East Cesar Chavez restaurant, and the same from its Cameron Road location to the Houston Food Bank. (1010 East Cesar Chavez Street, East Side; 6214 Cameron Road, Windsor Park)
Thursday, August 31
- Oasthouse Kitchen and Bar is donating all earnings from service on Thursday, August 31 towards the Red Cross. (8300 North Farm to Market 620, Northwest Austin)
- Likewise, Oasthouse’s sibling restaurant District Kitchen and Cocktails is doing the same on Thursday as well. (5900 West Slaughter Lane, Escarpment Village)
- Taco spot Pueblo Viejo is celebrating its brick and mortar location in North Door by donating the day's sales to hurricane relief. (501 Brushy Street, East Side)
- Alamo Drafthouse is giving away free movie admissions to hurricane evacuees through Thursday, September 7. (1120 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin; 320 East 6th Street, Downtown; 2700 West Anderson Lane, North Shoal Creek; 5701 West Slaughter Lane; 1911 Aldrich Street, Mueller)
Friday, September 1 through Friday, September 15
- Dog park and bar Yard Bar is collecting enough pet supplies to fill up a shipping container for hurricane relief. People who make donations will receive $5 off coupons. Then, the bar is donating $2 from every Smirnoff or Underdog cocktails sold in the month of September. If it raises $2,000, the liquor company will match the funds. (6700 Burnet Road, Allandale)
Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 10
- All ELM restaurants are offering the $9 To The Rescue cocktail. $3 of each drink sold will be donated to the Greater Houston Community Foundation, and Tito’s Vodka will match all donations. (24 Diner, 600 North Lamar Boulevard; Easy Tiger, 709 East 6th Street, Downtown; Italic, 123 West 6th Street, Downtown; Irene’s, 506 West Avenue, Downtown)
Friday, September 1 through Friday, September 8
- Celis Brewery is donating partial sales of its pale bock beer to hurricane relief. (10001 Metric Boulevard, North Austin)
Friday, September 1 through Monday September 4
- Treaty Oak Brewing and Distilling is turning its Hatch Chile Fest over Labor Day weekend into a Hurricane Harvey benefit. It will accept donations, as well as donate a percentage of its total proceeds to Central Texas Food Bank’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund and accept donated supplies with Hope Family Thrift Store. (16604 Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs)
- Both Contigo and Chicon are donating $1 from burger sales to Fort Bend ISD. (2027 Anchor Lane, MLK; 1914 East 6th Street, East Side)
Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3
- Justine’s Brasserie is donating five percent of its sales to the Houston Food Bank.(4710 East 5th Street, Govalle)
Friday, September 1 through Saturday, September 2
- In exchange for donated goods for those in evacuees in Austin shelters, like diapers, canned food, and blankets, Apis will give $25 gift cards to the restaurant. (23526 State Highway 71 West, Spicewood)
- Meridian Hive is donating all proceeds from its auction as well as one dollar from each bottle and four-pack bought from the taproom to the Houston Food Bank. It's also accepting donations for the food bank. (8120 Exchange Drive, Suite 400)
Friday, September 1
- As part of Halal Guys' day-long school special where students can buy one meal and get the second free, a portion of its proceeds will go towards the Greater Houston Community Fund. (2915 Guadalupe Street, Campus)
- J. Black's and Friends and Allies Brewing are hosting a hurricane relief benefit, where $2 from every F&A Noisy Cricket Session IPA sold will be donated. (710 West 6th Street, Downtown)
- Shangri La's benefit will give all of the days profits to the Greater Houston Community Foundation. (1016 East 6th Street, East Side)
- Gourdough’s will raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief with its singer/songwriter showcase. (2700 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin)
- The Volstead's throwing a hot dog party for the Red Cross, where all sales of the frank will be donated, as well as 15% of all drinks sold. (1500 East 6th Street, East Side)
- Mohawk is throwing Houston Strong, a Hurricane Harvey benefit, with music and drink. The bar and venue will also collect supplies for hurricane victims. All proceeds will go towards Greater Houston Community’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. (910 Red River Street, Downtown)
- Olamaie is donating all of its biscuits sales to the Circle of Heath. (1610 San Antonio Street, Downtown)
- Participating food trucks in Fed Truck Friday will donate 10 percent of every bill for customers who say "I'm here to feed my face and spread the love" to Keep Austin Fed and Red Cross.
Saturday, September 2 through Sunday, September 3
- Farmers market stand Mum Foods is donating 10 percent of its weekend sales to the Red Cross and Houston Food Bank. It’ll be set up at the Lakeline and Barton Creek markets on Saturday, and Mueller on Monday.
- Bribery Bakery is donating sales from its strawberry Texas cupcake to Hurricane Harvey relief. It's only available at the Wells Branch bakery. (2013 Wells Branch Parkway, Wells Branch)
- Pho Please is donating all of its pho sales to the Central Texas Food Bank. (1920 East Riverside Drive, East Riverside)
- Moviehouse and Eatery is donating five percent of its weekend ticket sales to the Austin Disaster Relief Network. The theater is also accepting donated items. (8300 North Farm to Market Road 620, Building B)
- Black Box Barbecue is donating a portion of its weekend sales to the Austin Food Bank. (201 East 9th Street, Georgetown)
Saturday, September 2 through Sunday, September 17
- Dai Due is donating $2 from every wild boar patty melt and wild boar lettuce wraps sold during lunch. (2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood)
Saturday, September 2
- All food and Houston beer proceeds from Banger's Sausage House and Beer Garden's monthly Smoke Out Saturday will go towards the Red Cross. The restaurant and beer garden is also collecting non-food goods too. (81 Rainey Street, Downtown)
- Batch is throwing a hurricane relief fundraiser with music, kolaches, beer from Hops and Grain and Ballast Point, and coffee from Greater Goods. (3220 Manor Road, MLK)
- All locations of Veracruz All Natural (the East Cesar Chavez food truck, the Radio Coffee Bar food truck, and the Round Rock brick and mortar) will donate 20 percent of its day's sales to the Central Texas Food Bank. (1704 East Cesar Chavez, East Side; 4208 Manchaca Road, South Austin; 2711 La Frontera Boulevard, Round Rock)
- Spokesman is hosting a succulent sale, where 20 percent of the sales will be donated to Houston's hurricane recovery efforts. The coffee shop is also collecting donated goods and money. (440 East St. Elmo Road, South Austin)
- Austin taco spots are gathering for the Tacos for Houston benefit. Guests are encouraged to hit up and buy tacos from participating trailers and shops — Veracruz All Natural, Tamale House East, Vaquero Taquero, Taco Joint, and Pueblo Viejo —where proceeds will go towards Greater Houston Community Foundation and other nonprofits.
- Beer event Art of the Brew added a "hurricane relief" ticket option where $10 of each pass sold will go towards hurricane recovery efforts. (Fair Market, 1100 East 5th Street, East Side)
- Civil Goat Coffee's hurricane benefit involves hotcakes, and all of those proceeds will go towards hurricane relief. (704 North Cuernavaca Drive)
- All Texas locations of Snooze, including Austin’s two restaurants, will donate 10 percent of its sales to the Houston Food Bank. (1700 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin; 3800 North Lamar Boulevard, Rosedale)
- Liberty bartender Tommy is donating all of his tips during the morning UT game to hurricane relief. The bar is also accepting donated cleaning supplies. (1618 East 6th Street, East Side)
- W Austin is donating partial proceeds from its Saturday pool party to JJ Watt's flood relief fund. (200 Lavaca Street, Downtown)
Sunday, September 3
- Alamo Drafthouse is donating $1 from every movie ticket sold at all Austin locations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (1120 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin; 320 East 6th Street, Downtown; 2700 West Anderson Lane, North Shoal Creek; 5701 West Slaughter Lane; 1911 Aldrich Street, Mueller)
- Skylark Lounge is hosting a bake sale with baking school Bake Austin, where all of the proceeds will go towards hurricane relief. (2039 Airport Boulevard, MLK)
- Austin Beerworks is donating all of its profits from its Labor Day party to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. It'll include beer, food from Garbo's Lobster Truck, and photobooth with a cardboard cutout of P. Diddy. (3009 Industrial Terrace, North Burnet)
- Pizzeria Sorellina is hosting a pizza party with pies for those who donate $25 towards hurricane relief in Rockport and Fulton, along with an auction for gift cards and other items, from 3 to 5 p.m. (23526 Highway 71 West, Spicewood)
- East Side bar Latchkey is hosting a hurricane relief drive where it will collect non-perishable goods. It's donating all sales of $3 tacos and $3 Friends and Allies beers, as well as $1 from $2 Lone Stars, and there's a raffle where all proceeds are being donated too. (1308 East 6th Street, East Side)
- Half Step is throwing a hurricane benefit party with hot dogs and drinks, where all proceeds will go towards Central Texas Food Bank. It's also collecting supplies through Tito's delivery trucks. (75 1/2 Rainey Street, Downtown)
- Chameleon Group restaurants Swift’s Attic and Wu Chow are donating all proceeds will go towards Greater Houston Community Foundation's hurricane relief fund. Both are even opening for Sunday dinner hours. The company is also matching all staff donations. Wu Chow is also selling a panda tiki mug, where all sales will be donated as well. (315 Congress Avenue, Downtown; 500 West 5th Street, Downtown)
- Contigo is donating partial proceeds from its Labor Day weekend pig roast to Fort Bend ISD. (2027 Anchor Lane, MLK)
Monday, September 4
- LeRoy and Lewis is donating a portion of its proceeds from the Labor Day barbecue pop-up with Feges BBQ to the Red Cross. (121 Pickle Road, South Congress)
- W Austin is donating partial proceeds again from its Labor Day pool party to JJ Watt's flood relief fund. (200 Lavaca Street, Downtown)
- All Fogo de Chao locations, including the Austin one, will donate $10 from each adult entree sold to the Houston Food Bank. (309 East 3rd Street, Downtown
Tuesday, September 5
- For the day, Pinthouse Pizza's South Lamar location is donating to Red Cross' hurricane efforts in several ways. First, it's donating all of its Electric Jellyfish IPA nitro sales, as well as 25 percent of its other sales. It's hosting a Craft Brewery Silent Auction, where all money raised will be donated, and it is also asking for donations on all tabs. (4236 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin)
- Thai Fresh is donating the day’s proceeds to the victims of the hurricane. It will also offer a donation box for additional money. (909 West Mary Street, South Austin)
- For Fixe’s daily social wine tasting, the restaurant is encouraging guests to bring welcome kits in exchange for free drinks and bites from 5 to 7 p.m.. The restaurant will deliver the kits the next day. (500 West 5th Street, Downtown)
- Home Slice Pizza is opening up on a Tuesday to donate all of the day’s proceeds to the Houston Food Bank, with the help of Slice Out Hunger. (1415 South Congress Avenue, South Austin)
Thursday, September 7
- General Tso’Boy is donating all half of its sales of its new sandwich, the chong qing chicken, to the Red Cross. (11501 Rock Rose Avenue, Domain Northside)
Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10
- Daruma Ramen is donating $2 from every bowl sold to potentially the Corpus Christi food bank. (612 East 6th Street, Downtown)
Friday, September 8
- Then, all locations of Snooze, including Austin’s two restaurants, will donate 10 percent of its sales to Greater Houston Community Foundation's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. (1700 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin; 3800 North Lamar Boulevard, Rosedale)
Saturday, September 9
- Hops and Grain is teaming up with Micklethwait Craft Meats for a barbecue beer party, where all of the proceeds will be donated towards hurricane relief. (507 Calles Street, Holly)
- Tamale House East is donating $1 from its popular drinks and dishes, the migas plate, mimosa carafes, Mexican iced coffees and regular ones, and Independence Brewing Company beers, to Hurricane Harvey relief. (1707 East 6th Street, East Side)
- As part of Canopy’s five year anniversary party, Sa-Ten Coffee and Eats will donate 20 percent of its days sales to the Corpus Christi Food Bank. (916 Springdale Road, Govalle)
- Sour Duck Market is donating all proceeds from its preview bake sale at Odd Duck to the Greater Houston Community Foundation's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. (1201 South Lamar Boulevard, South Austin)
Sunday, September 10
- Austin's top chefs are uniting to host a food and drink fundraiser, Austin Chefs Night Out, for Hurricane Harvey relief. This includes Shawn Cirkiel, Tyson Cole, Todd Duplechan, Kevin Fink, Michael Fojtasek, Bryce Gilmore, Jack Gilmore, Zach Hunter, Rick Lopez, Yoshi Okai, Rene Ortiz, Nayan Desai, Zack Perez, Amanda Rockman, Laura Sawicki, Max Snyder, Callie Speer, Philip Speer, Jim Tripi, Andrew Wiseheart, and Nic Yanes. There are three ticket/donation levels: $75, $250, and $500. (800 Congress Avenue, Downtown)
- Kome is donating all sales of its Sunshine roll to the Corpus Christi Food Bank. (4917 Airport Boulevard, Hyde Park)
- Instead of the bar hop SheBrews originally planned, the organization is now organizing hurricane relief efforts. It is partnering with The Homeless Period Project ATX to collect supplies for hurricane victims at St. Elmo Brewing Company. (440 East St. Elmo Road, South Austin)
Monday, September 11
- As part of United States Bartenders' Guild's Texas Tiki Week, the organization is dedicating the kick-off party to the Hurricane Relief - Bartender's Emergency Assistance Program. It takes place at Roosevelt Room. (307 West 5th Street, Downtown)
Tuesday, September 12
- Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In is donating all proceeds from its Reality Bites screening to BakerRipley in Houston. The $25 ticket comes with El Alma nachos and Strange Land Brewery beer. (12419 Lowden Lane, Manchaca Road)
- The servers of chef Tim Love’s restaurants, including Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, will donate all or partial tips to Hurricane Harvey relief, which will be matched by Love. (419 Colorado Street, Downtown)
Wednesday, September 13
- All locations of Chinatown will offer a special menu for the day, where total proceeds will go to the Rockport-Fulton Chamber Foundation. The $25 meal comes with an appetizer and entree. The restaurants will also accept additional money donations too. (3407 Greystone Drive, Northwest Austin; 107 West 5th Street, Downtown; 2712 Bee Cave Road, Westlake)
Friday, September 15
- East Side King and Liberty is donating all of its profits from the evening to Hurricane Harvey relief. (1618 East 6th Street, East Side)
Saturday, September 16
- Moontower Saloon is hosting a flood benefit at the bar, with food and music. It'll accept donations for relief organizations, as well as water and canned goods for the food bank. (10212 Manchaca Road, Far South)
- There will be a giant Austin-wide bake sale fundraiser, Austin Bakes, with hosts like Crema Bakery and Cafe, Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew, Springdale Farm, and the Kitchen House, where money will be raised for Americares, and donated goods will be collected.
Sunday, September 17
- Franklin Barbecue is popping up at Mohawk for a backyard barbecue benefitting Global Giving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Entry is $30. (912 Red River Street, Downtown)
Monday, September 18
- Dai Due is hosting a family-style dinner with wines from William Chris Vineyards that will benefit crabbers in Seadrift, Texas. (2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood)
Tuesday, September 19
- Tequila Cazadores is donating partial proceeds from its Bodega Bites event with chef Aarón Sánchez and Supermercado El Mercado at Javelina to Hurricane Harvey relief. (69 Rainey Street, East Cesar Chavez)
Wednesday, September 20
- Hyatt Regency is donating 20 percent of its Treaty Oak Distilling dinner to the Red Cross. Tickets are $60. (208 Barton Springs Road, South Austin)
Thursday, September 21
- Slow Food Austin's next happy hour at ATX Cocina will benefit the Texas Farmer Rancher Disaster Relief Fund, which helps farmers and ranchers deal with Hurricane Harvey damage. (110 San Antonio Street, Downtown)
