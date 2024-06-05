Austin resident cashes in on $1 million Powerball winning ticket

Austin just got another millionaire courtesy of the Powerball.

An Austin resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from March 23, according to a news release from Texas Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store at 9704 Giles Lane.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, matched all of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday evening. It has a total jackpot of $185 million, according to Powerball's website.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas lottery: Austin resident claims $1 million Powerball prize