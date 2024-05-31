Austin power outage map: Track, report outages in your area after Friday's thunderstorms

Austinites woke up to sounds of thunder on Friday morning as rain soaked the city.

Thunderstorm chances decrease heading into the weekend in Austin. Friday has a 50% chance of showers during the day and a 20% chance of showers in the evening. The high is 88 degrees, and the low is 74.

Thunderstorms appear to be causing isolated power outages throughout Travis County, but those outages could become more widespread as wind and lightning moves into the area. So far, only about 1,000 outages have been reported in the county, according to the Statesman's outage map.

To keep up with all the outages in Central Texas and beyond, check out the map for yourself below.

Austin power outage map

Austin Energy customers

Austin Energy serves the city of Austin.

See Austin Energy's outage map

To receive updates on outages, text " REG" to 287846

To report an outage: Call 512-322-9100, text "OUT" to 287846 or go to https://austinenergy.ifactornotifi.com/ui/outage-reporting

Oncor customers

Oncor serves eastern Williamson County, northeastern Travis County and northwest Bastrop County.

See the Oncor outage map

To receive updates on outages, text "REG" to 66267

To report an outage: Call 888-313-4747 or go to https://stormcenter.oncor.com/

Pedernales Electric Cooperative customers

Pedernales Electric Cooperative serves the Hill Country west of Austin and parts of western Williamson, Travis and Hays counties.

See an outage map

To report an outage: Call 888-883-3379, text "outage" to 25022 or go to https://www.pec.coop/reportoutage

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin power outage map: Track and report outages in your area