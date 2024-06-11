Austin police searching for gunmen in Waffle House shooting that killed one

Police are searching for multiple gunmen in the shooting of two women at a Northeast Austin Waffle House, the department announced in a press release Tuesday.

About 6 a.m. Saturday, a 911 caller reported a shooting in the parking lot of the breakfast food chain restaurant at 12304 Dessau Road. Officers found a victim, 25-year-old Tykeisha Lewis, with one gunshot wound, the release said. Lewis was taken to a hospital, where she died at 8:21 a.m.

A second, unidentified woman also suffered gunshot wounds and is hospitalized in stable condition.

After interviewing witnesses, police have preliminarily found that Lewis and the other woman were shot by a group of men who had been arguing with their group. After the shooting, the men fled the scene.

At a news conference Saturday, police could not comment on whether the victims were patrons or employees of the restaurant. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooters is asked to contact the Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police looking for gunmen in fatal Waffle House shooting