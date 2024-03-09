Austin Police searching for east Austin robbery suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said detectives with its robbery unit were searching for a suspect concerning an incident on Feb. 16.

APD said a robbery occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. at Beauty Plus located at 2805 Rogge Lane.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, selected an item and then attempted to leave the store. Police said the victim tried to assist the suspect to prevent the theft, which was when the suspect attacked the victim.

Police described the suspect as an approximately 5’7” to 5’8” tall Black man in his 20s last seen wearing a multi-colored bonnet, red head wrap, white mask, black hoodie, gray pants and black-and-white Nike shoes.

Surveillance images of suspect in Rogge Lane robbery investigation (APD photos)

Anyone with any information was asked to contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

