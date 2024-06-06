Austin police release video, audio of hourslong, fatal SWAT incident at Texaco

The Austin Police Department released video and audio from its hourslong SWAT standoff last month, wherein a man took a hostage at a Texaco gas station in Southeast Austin, shot at officers and made Molotov cocktails before ultimately being killed by police.

The Police Department also named the officer who killed 35-year-old Alfonso Gonzales as officer Ryan Nichols, a 16-year veteran of the department. Video footage shows that Nichols shot Gonzales once with a rifle, and he can be heard saying, "Suspect is down."

While few new details were released, the footage better shows how police responded and changed tactics once they realized Gonzales had a gun.

Officers first spotted a stolen vehicle in the 8000 block of Salt Springs Drive and followed it until the vehicle pulled into a Texaco gas station nearby. Gonzales, who was alone, exited the vehicle.

Body-worn camera footage from officer James Fabian shows him trying to speak with Gonzales as other officers begin pulling into the parking lot of the Texaco at 8101 Salt Springs Drive. Fabian can be heard saying, "Get over here," to Gonzales, who ignores those commands and enters the store.

Video shows Fabian and another officer with a police dog then enter the store, which is when they see Gonzales is armed with a gun. The other officer begins yelling, "Gun! Gun!" and they retreat and call for a SWAT team.

Officers then learn there's an employee trapped inside. Gonzales told officers he knew someone was inside with him and that the person couldn't leave, according to a press release sent by the Police Department.

Throughout the hourslong standoff, the American-Statesman heard hostage negotiators from the department yell out for Gonzales to exit the store with his hands up and empty, saying that police would not be leaving.

Gonzales poured lighter fluid throughout the store during the standoff, was seen holding a lighter and made suicidal threats to police, the department said.

Nearly two hours into the standoff, police attempted to enter the store, and Gonzales began firing his gun at them, the department said. Drone footage of the incident shows Gonzales firing his gun at various times.

Police investigate at a fatal officer-involved shooting at a convenience store at Salt Springs Drive and Thaxton Road in southeast Austin Tuesday May 21, 2024.

Police tried entering the store from various parts of the building in an attempt to rescue the hostage, but Gonzales continually threatened to shoot anyone who came near the building, the press release said.

At about 4:15 p.m., officers shot pepper ball rounds at Gonzales.

About 30 minutes later, Gonzales was seen still walking around the store, pouring lighter fluid on the ground and carrying a gun. Officers then saw him making a Molotov cocktail, and, fearing that it could harm or kill the hostage, they made the decision to shoot him, the release said.

Drone footage of when Gonzales was shot shows him pouring lighter fluid, although what he was pouring it into is not visible. The screen then quickly blurs out, and Gonzales is seen falling to the ground. Police are then seen entering the building and rescuing the hostage.

Gonzales was taken to a hospital after being shot and was pronounced dead, the release said. No one else was injured during the incident.

While no charges are pending from the incident, an investigation is still underway. Per the department's policies, Nichols has been placed on administrative leave.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: APD releases videos from SWAT standoff in Southeast Austin last month