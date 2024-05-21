Austin Police release sketch of man accused of trafficking, assaulting child

Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN News’ top morning headlines from Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man believed to be involved in the trafficking and sexual assault of a child.

Police said the suspect took a child from the St. John’s neighborhood, near Duval Street and Interstate 35, and sexually assaulted the child at an unknown hotel on Aug. 2, 2023.

APD released a sketch of the suspect Tuesday, describing him as a Hispanic man, possibly Honduran or El Salvadorian, in his late 30s or older. Police said he goes by “Alex,” has chest and arm tattoos and speaks Spanish. He drives a dark pickup truck and was last seen wearing an orange and blue “Looney Tunes” tank top.

The motel is believed to be a two-story, yellow building with stairs on the outside. Additionally, police said the building is surrounded by trees and has a “motel” sign.

Austin Police are looking for a man believed to be connected with a human trafficking investigation. Sketch provided by Austin Police Department

Anyone with any information should call APD’s Human Trafficking unit at 512-974-4786 or via email at HTU@austintexas.gov. You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

