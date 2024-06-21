Austin police officer booked into Williamson County Jail on charges of injury to a child

An Austin police officer is in jail in Williamson County after turning himself in for two charges related to injury to a child, according to the Cedar Park Police Department.

Cameron Caldwell, a 39-year-old who city records show has been with the Austin Police Department since 2012, turned himself in to the Williamson County Jail on Friday on two charges of injury to a child for an incident that took place at his home in Cedar Park, officials said.

Alicia Gallagher, spokesperson for the Cedar Park Police Department, said the department has been investigating Caldwell since before Friday and that he had two warrants out for his arrest when he turned himself in.

Gallagher said Caldwell turned himself in to the jail early Friday morning, adding that there was no 911 call that prompted him to turn himself in. Gallagher said she was uncertain if the charges involved more than one child.

A statement sent by Gallagher on Friday morning said the investigation remains active.

Williamson County Jail records show that someone with the name Cameron Caldwell has been booked into jail, but no other information was immediately available.

The Austin Police Department said in a statement that Caldwell was placed on restricted duty per department protocols and that an administrative investigation was taking place. The Austin Police Department said it is "cooperating" with the Cedar Park Police Department.

In Texas, injury to a child charges can range from a state jail felony to a first-degree felony, depending on the circumstances. This means a person could face anywhere from six months in a state jail to life imprisonment.

In 2016, Caldwell was disciplined by the Austin Police Department for excessive force after he pepper-sprayed a handcuffed man during South by Southwest.

