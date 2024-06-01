Austin police looking for suspect involved in liquor store robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a liquor store robbery.

Police said the robbery happened May 3 between 3:40 and 4 p.m. at the King Liquor store on Burnet Road. The suspect entered the store and shoplifted an alcoholic beverage.

Police said the suspect assaulted a store employee when leaving the store after being confronted.

The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a robbery that happened May 3. (Photo courtesy APD)

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-10-inch tall Black man between ages 30 and 40. Police said he had light facial hair in a goatee style. He was last seen wearing a blue or black hat, a Lake Travis ISD hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black sunglasses and black shoes with white soles.

People with information can contact APD’s robbery tipline at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

