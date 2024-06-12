Austin Police looking for 58-year-old man last seen in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 58-year-old man last seen in southwest Austin, APD said in a press release on Wednesday.

In the release, APD said it was concerned for Jon Stamm’s wellbeing.

Austin Police said Stamm was reported missing on Tuesday at 5 p.m. He was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at his home located in the 10400 block of Wolftrap Drive, which is near Slaughter and Brodie Lane.

Stamm was described by police as being 5’10” and 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you or someone you know may have any information regarding Jon Stamm’s whereabouts APD asks you to call 911 immediately.

