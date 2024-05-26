Austin Police investigating violent confrontation Saturday involving 2 victims

Austin Police Department are investigating a violent incident in a Southeast Austin neighborhood near East Stassney Lane that resulted in a SWAT response Saturday evening, law enforcement said at a press conference.

Just before 8:30 p.m., emergency responders received a call in the 5200 block of Woodland Oaks Court. Officers found two victims who had been seriously injured, but the wounds were not life-threatening, Officer Jeremy Fisher, a spokesperson for the police department said. It was unclear whether they had been shot or stabbed.

Police officers and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services immediately began treating the victims and both were taken to local area hospitals, Fisher said. Shortly thereafter, the SWAT team was called to the neighborhood. The suspect in the incident was taken into custody at the scene after they voluntarily surrendered, Fisher said. Law enforcement are investigating the incident and have not yet determined the cause of the shooting, he said, however, officials believe it was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

