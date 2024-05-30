Austin police investigating shooting at South Austin apartment complex; gunman unknown

Police are searching for a gunman after a man was killed at a South Austin apartment complex on Wednesday evening, the Austin Police Department said at a news conference.

Police received multiple emergency calls at about 8:40 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 400 block of Little Texas Lane, near South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, according to officer Leah Ratliff, a police spokesperson. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots nearby. Police arrived at the scene at 8:46 p.m. and found the male victim with obvious signs of trauma, Ratliff said.

Police officers, members of the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services performed life-saving measures on the man before transporting him to a local hospital. He was declared dead at 9:50 p.m., Ratliff said.

Ratliff said the department would not be releasing information about the gunman at this time but believes the shooting was an isolated incident, with no known threat to the public.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: No arrests made in South Austin apartment complex homicide