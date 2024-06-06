Austin police, fire, EMS looking for more funding in next year's budget for unmet needs

Austin's public safety departments — police, fire and emergency medical services — will be asking for increases to their budgets next year along with additional funding to help fill gaps across their departments.

Each department, along with the appropriate union president, presented to the city's Public Safety Commission on Monday what it intends to ask for next year and how funding those needs will increase efficiency and public safety throughout the city.

Commissioners unanimously approved the recommendations of each department, urging Austin City Council members to provide more money to the departments to meet those priorities. Most of those unmet needs include adding more personnel to better respond to emergencies.

The city is about a month away from beginning its budget process, wherein the city will decide how much money various departments will receive.

The city's total budget last year was $5.5 billion. The public safety departments' budgets come from the city’s general fund, which also pays for other city services like parks. The largest revenue drivers for the city’s general fund are property taxes and sales taxes.

The city's financial staff in April projected a growing deficit in Austin’s general fund in the coming years, meaning the projected revenue will be lower than expenses.

How exactly that will play out in next year’s budget remains to be seen. The city manager’s office will present a proposed budget later this summer, which will provide a more detailed look at available funding and how the city plans to prioritize its resources.

Funding for all city departments must be given the final stamp of approval by the City Council, which will vote on and amend the draft presented by the city manager this summer.

What is the Austin Police Department asking for?

The Austin Police Department expects a nearly $13 million increase in its budget for next year, bumping up to about $491 million from its current $478 million.

The Police Department makes up the largest portion of the general fund, accounting for 35% last year.

If approved, this would be the fourth year in a row the Police Department would receive an increase in its budget since the city slashed the department's budget by $150 million amid national calls for police reform in 2020. Per state law, a Texas city cannot lower a police department's budget after it's been approved.

Assistant Police Chief James Mason told commissioners the largest driver of the increase comes from personnel costs, which include insurance and the police retirement system.

Mason said the department wants to add 16 911 call takers and 10 dispatchers to the 911 call center. A year ago, the call center had nearly 60 vacancies, a number that's now down to 19, Mason said. The goal in adding more positions is to ensure workers can answer calls in 15 seconds or less.

Additionally, the Police Department wants to add more positions to its public information requests office — six new employees to handle requests and four to handle requests pertaining to audio and videos. The department also hopes to add six people to help comply with a state law that requires all information be released to someone accused of a crime.

Last year, an audit found the Police Department had a backlog of 20,000 public information requests.

The department also wants to add funding for sex crime investigations; marketing and website design to aid in officer recruiting efforts at a time of continued vacancies; and leadership training based on recommendations from Kroll, a consulting firm, to improve training tactics of the Police Department's cadet academy.

The department's unmet needs total $4.8 million.

Graduating police cadets salute the American flag during the Austin Police Department's commencement ceremony in January. Among the things the Police Department is seeking more funding for is leadership training to improve training tactics of the Police Department's cadet academy.

What is EMS asking for?

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services forecasts that its budget next year will be up by nearly $10 million, growing to $140 million.

Carlos Ledesma, EMS assistant director, said its unmet needs total $8.6 million, including adding more medics and ambulances to various places in the city such as in downtown and the Domain region.

Selena Xie, president of the Austin EMS union, said there aren't any dedicated medics and ambulances for the downtown area. On weekend nights when the bars close, she said, EMS sends ambulances from the surrounding neighborhoods.

Xie added that a shortage of medics and ambulances throughout the city also affects EMS communications, which often will triage calls to not send an ambulance unless it's absolutely needed. However, she said, EMS communications have not received additional positions in 20 years, despite call volumes growing by 25%.

What is the Austin Fire Department asking for?

The Austin Fire Department expects to see its budget increase by about $13.5 million for next year, up from its current $247.8 million.

The department is asking for two new positions to help it achieve a national accreditation that it lost 22 years ago, which would help the department more easily identify policies and procedures that can be improved, said Ronnelle Paulsen, Fire Department assistant director.

The department needs about $1.9 million to hire 16 people to staff two new aerial trucks, which have already been bought, Paulsen said.

Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Fire Association, said the department has not had a new aerial truck since 1995. In addition, he urged the city not to take anything else away from the public safety departments. He noted that in 2017 the three departments accounted for 67% of the general fund, and now it's closer to 62%.

"Enough's enough," Nicks said. "We can't stretch any further."

Activists call for more spending on housing, mental health

Along with the public safety departments, advocates from Equity Action and the Austin Justice Coalition spoke about the need to increase spending on various preventative measures. This includes more money for housing for homeless and formerly incarcerated people, increasing mental health services and violence intervention.

Chris Harris, Austin Justice Coalition policy director, said that currently there aren't mental health responders on call 24 hours a day, despite the option being available when someone calls 911 in Austin.

Taking care of marginalized members of the community, Harris said, "will actually address what we all consider to be public safety or community safety much better than the approaches we've relied on more solely in the past."

