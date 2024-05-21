Austin police ask for help identifying man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting child

Investigators with the Austin Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit are asking the public to help identify a man accused of abducting and then sexually assaulting a child last August.

A press release sent by the department on Tuesday said the man abducted the child on Aug. 2 from the St. John's neighborhood between Duval Street and Interstate 35 in North Austin. He then took the child to an unknown motel where he sexually assaulted the child, the release said.

Police said the man goes by "Alex" and is in his late 30s or older, has tattoos on his arms and chest, drives a dark pickup truck and was last seen wearing an orange and blue Looney Tunes tank top.

The motel where the man took the child was said to be a yellow building surrounded by trees with a "motel" sign and two floors of stairs on the outside, although it was not known where this motel was located.

Anyone with possible information can contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 512-974-4786 or at HTU@austintexas.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: APD asks for help identifying man accused of sexually assaulting child