Austin Pets Alive! opening new thrift store in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Pets Alive! is opening another thrift store in Central Texas.

The Austin animal nonprofit said the new store will open April 13 in Pflugerville, according to a social media post. This will be its fifth thrift store location in Central Texas.

The Pflugerville thrift store will be at 15803 Windermere Drive, Suite 603, Pflugerville.

The store’s opening event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 with adoptable dogs available, prize drawings and vendors. The first 50 customers at the store will get a gift card, the nonprofit said on social media.

The nonprofit’s thrift stores are boutique-style shops that support the animals and programs at Austin Pets Alive!, according to the nonprofit.

APA recently opened its fourth thrift location in February in Round Rock.

APA’s other thrift stores are in central Austin, south Austin and Round Rock. More information about donations at the stores can be found online.

