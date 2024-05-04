Austin Online Academy receives Star of Innovation Award

May 3—Austin Public Schools' Austin Online Academy received a Bronze Star of Innovation Award from the Minnesota Association of Secondary Principals (MASSP). The Star of Innovation Award is "designed to recognize schools statewide for the development and support of ... exemplary and innovative education program[s]."

"We are humbled and grateful to be recognized for our collaborative efforts in shaping a school environment that prioritizes innovation and excellence in education," said Austin Online Academy principal Jessica Cabeen. "This award symbolizes the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and we are thankful for the support of MASSP and Horace Mann."

According to MASSP Executive Director Bob Driver, Austin's "school community is better because of the willingness [of school leaders] to be open to new ideas and the ability to continually improve the school environment by finding creative and innovative ways to build on [AOA's] success."

"I am incredibly proud that Austin Online Academy has been recognized with the Bronze Star of Innovation Award," said Superintendent Dr. Joey Page. "It truly highlights our commitment to innovative and growing educational options."

"Austin High School and Austin Online Academy are supporting students in meaningful and innovative ways," said Austin High School principal Matt Schmit. "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and are excited to see what the future holds."

Austin Online Academy will be recognized at a special event on Monday, June 24, as part of the MASSP summer conference.