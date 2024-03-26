Austin Online Academy receives national recognition

Mar. 25—Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Austin Public Schools' Austin Online Academy received national recognition during the 2024 Digital Learning Day on Feb. 15.

Austin Online Academy was one of only four programs highlighted during the event, which featured a message from United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in addition to discussions about the importance of "offering flexible and accessible learning options, ... empowering students to tailor their education to meet their unique needs and interests."

"As a passionate educator dedicated to fostering safe, welcoming environments enriched with meaningful learning experiences, being recognized as a 2024 Digital Learning Day honoree is incredibly humbling," said Austin Online Academy principal Jessica Cabeen in a press release Monday. "Digital Learning Day serves as a powerful platform to highlight the profound impact of technology in education, and this honor reaffirms our unwavering commitment to ensuring that every student has access to engaging and enriching learning opportunities."

Austin Online Academy is a virtual learning program for Minnesota grades 9-12 students. Currently enrolling nearly 100 students, the goal of the Academy is to make learning accessible to all students while providing them with the opportunity to learn on their schedule.

"The continuous growth and success of Austin Online Academy are both exciting and impressive, showcasing our commitment to educational innovation and student achievement," said Superintendent Dr. Joey Page.

A team of dedicated staff works to support students virtually and in person, and students enrolled in the program can participate in Austin High School activities and athletics.

"[We] remain steadfast in our efforts to make a significant impact for families statewide," Cabeen said. "We are committed to offering meaningful learning experiences and a space where students can truly thrive as innovative, creative, and engaged learners."

According to All4Ed, Digital Learning Day "provides a valuable platform for educators and stakeholders to showcase innovative practices, and [Austin's] involvement in this event is a testament to [their] commitment to leveraging technology to enhance student learning experiences."

You can view Austin Online Academy's Digital Learning Day video at https://youtu.be/BY4Xa7XDkwY.