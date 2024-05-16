Austin is no longer the 10th most populous city in the US. Here's where it ranks now
Austin's reign as the 10th most populous U.S. city is officially over — for now.
New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau now place Austin at No. 11 on the list, edged out by Jacksonville, Florida. Austin's current population estimate of 979,882 trails Jacksonville's by less than 6,000 people.
Slightly behind Austin in terms of total population is Fort Worth, which is home to 978,468 people, according to estimates. That's about 1,400 fewer than Austin.
Is Austin still growing?
Yes, but at a slow rate. Between July 2022 and July 2023, Austin's population grew by about 4,500 people, according to a news release from the city. That accounts for a growth rate of about 0.42%, slightly below the national growth rate average of 0.5%.
According to the Census Bureau's estimates, Central Texas also experienced slowed growth rates, and Travis County experienced negative net migration. Despite that, Travis, Williamson and Hays counties added more than 40,000 new housing units.
“For decades, the red-hot regional economy coupled with a relatively lower cost of living yielded substantial population growth in Central Texas,” said City Demographer Lila Valencia, according to the release. “However, with volatility rattling the tech sector, housing costs rising post-pandemic, and more opportunities for remote work, it’s not surprising to see population growth slowing and Austin slipping back into position as the 11th largest city.”
What other Texas cities made the top 10?
Though Austin fell outside the top 10, several Texas cities still inhabit the list. Houston is No. 4 with more than 2.3 million people, and San Antonio is No. 7 with a population of nearly 1.5 million people. Dallas is the last Texas city in the top 10, and it sits at No. 9 with over 1.3 million residents.
Top 10 most populous cities in the U.S.
New York: 8,258,035
Los Angeles: 3,820,914
Chicago: 2,664,452
Houston: 2,314,157
Phoenix: 1,650,070
Philadelphia: 1,550,542
San Antonio: 1,495,295
San Diego: 1,388,320
Dallas: 1,302,868
Jacksonville, Florida: 985,843
