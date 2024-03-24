Austin neighbors going ‘batty’ over constant construction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether it’s the sounds of birds chirping, cars passing by or a cyclist traveling in the bike lane, Toni Moss is excited to take it all in.

“It is blissfully quiet,” she said. “That’s a total blessing.”

Texas neighbors lived in limbo with dozens of holes inside homes

Especially after the continuous curse of the construction noise she’s heard outside her central Austin home.

“First thing 7 a.m., clang, clang, I mean, you know, it’s like, ‘oh my God,'” she said as she slapped her hands together mimicking the noise.

“To do it for six months continuously, it’s enough to drive anyone batty,” Moss said.

Noisy construction has been going on along Shoal Creek Boulevard and the surrounding area for around six months, neighbors say. (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)

According to Austin Water, this construction is part of a multi-million dollar, two year project to replace old water and wastewater pipes. (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)

Some neighbors claim the city did not notify them about what was happening and how long it would last, although Austin Water said it sent letters. (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)

Resident Toni Moss reached out to KXAN Investigates to find out how long the construction clamor would last. (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)

Video Toni Moss recorded of the construction outside her North Central Austin home. (Courtesy Toni Moss)

For a few days in early March, Moss had a break from the noise right outside her home on Shoal Creek Boulevard as crews worked in a different part of her neighborhood, but for around the last six months, she said, the construction was unbearable.

“It was literally metal being slammed into the street to try and dig up the street,” she described. “It’s boom, boom, boom. Like every two seconds, you would hear this loud clanging bang.”

“There are nine of us in a row on this street who work out of our home. Nine of us. We’ve all been impacted,” Moss said.

The noise outside was so intrusive, she said, it carried into conversations she had with work clients around the world.

Spectrum makes changes after property damage, trespass complaints in Central Texas neighborhoods

“Literally, I’m on a call on a headset and the other person is saying, ‘What is going on behind you? Can you go somewhere else to take the call?’” she said.

One of Moss’s neighbors described the pounding to KXAN Investigator Mike Rush as excruciating and said she was in disbelief that it was so loud for so long.

Toni Moss says she is one of several neighbors along Shoal Creek Boulevard finding it hard to work from home because of the constant construction noise outside. (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)

Frustrated, Moss contacted KXAN Investigates.

“I wanted you to investigate what are they doing, how long are they going to be doing it for, all of the things the city should have told the residents along the street from the beginning,” she said.

An Austin Water spokesperson told Rush the construction is part of a more than $3 million, two-year project to replace more than 10,000 feet of old water and wastewater lines in the area.

On top of that big project, since December, the spokesperson said there have been 10 emergency water and wastewater line repairs in the Rosedale/Shoal Creek neighborhoods. Only one, the spokesperson said, was caused by this project, the others due most likely, she said, to the deteriorating pipes the project is replacing.

Austin Water said companies have also done emergency repairs on gas and internet lines.

Thousands of gallons gush from Travis County water tower on multiple occasions

Another of Moss’ neighbors told KXAN that although she’s a fan of city government and appreciates the improvements, the incessant pounding has been “insane.” She said she had not gotten any notification about what crews were doing and how long it would take.

The spokesperson told KXAN Austin Water’s process for notifying residents of work in their neighborhoods includes mailing letters to homeowners; in this case one in 2020 and another in 2021.

Austin Water said it also had a public meeting in 2022 and said residents can sign up for regular email updates from the utility on projects. Twenty updates on this project have been sent out since February 2023.

Austin Water sent KXAN Investigates records it said show letters were sent to Moss and her neighbors informing them of the construction. Moss and another neighbor Rush talked to claimed they didn’t receive them. Two others told him they did. Only one neighbor KXAN spoke to was aware of the email update system.

Meanwhile, the construction crew made its way back near Moss’ house.

Austin Water expects the work there to take about two weeks and all of the project construction to be finished by next month.

“I had to call you to get answers,” Moss told KXAN Investigator Mike Rush.

Moss said she reached out to her councilperson, Leslie Pool’s office, with her concerns about the project.

Rush contacted Pool to get her thoughts on the city’s notification system to her constituents. Pool’s spokesperson told him she did not have a comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.