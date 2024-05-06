Austin man sentenced to 32 years for 2021 murder

May 5—AUSTIN, Minn. — An Austin man was sentenced to more than 32 years in prison on a murder conviction for shooting and killing his girlfriend in 2021.

Me'Darian McGruder, 29, was sentenced in Mower County District Court Friday, May 3, 2024 on convictions of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felon. He was

convicted in February of shooting and killing

TyEsha Gills, 20 at her Austin, Minnesota home.

For the second-degree murder conviction, Mower County District Court Judge Jeffrey Kritzer sentenced McGruder to 386 months in prison and gave him 60 months for possessing a firearm as a felon. The sentences are to be served concurrently and McGruder was given credit for 974 days served for his time in custody since his arrest in September 2021. McGruder was ordered to spend a minimum of two thirds of the sentence in prison with a possibility to serve the final third on supervised release if eligible due to good behavior.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 31, 2021 when Gills was messing with a stun gun in the living room of their home while McGruder, his friend and TyEsha's roommate and relative were at the home. Witnesses said the playful demeanor of the exchange changed when McGruder pulled out a pistol and threatened to shoot Gills. Witnesses recalled hearing the taser go off and hearing the pop of a gun going off and Gills exclaiming McGruder had shot her.

McGruder fled to Minneapolis, then went to Chicago and was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi and brought to Minnesota on the murder charges.