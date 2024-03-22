Austin man receives prison sentences for drug-related crimes

Mar. 21—An Austin man has been handed a pair of prison sentences for drug-related charges Thursday afternoon in Mower County District Court.

Jeremiah David Krebsbach, 35, was sentenced to 66 months for felony first degree DWI and 45 months for felony first degree drugs possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The two counts are to run concurrently.

Krebsbach was arrested on Oct. 27, 2022, after pulling into a driveway in the 900 block of 11th Street NW with Kaleah Renee Pitchford, who was also arrested on outstanding warrants from Olmsted and Mower counties.

An Austin Police Department detective arrived on scene and executed a search warrant for the vehicle and house that had been granted the day before.

According to the court complaint, a search of the house turned up several baggies of methamphetamine with a total weight of 55.81 grams. The search also turned up four Xanax bars, suspected illegal mushrooms, unused baggies and digital scales, five oxycodone pills and two grams of marijuana.

Officers also located $979 in cash in Krebsbach's personal possession.

Then, just a few months later, on Feb. 3, 2023, Krebsbach was spotted driving erratically by a Mower County Sheriff's Office deputy at around 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 90,

According to the complaint, the deputy observed Krebsbach cross the fog line multiple times before exiting at 28th Street NE.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and observed Krebsbach and two other individuals in the car making furtive movements. When confronted by the deputy, Krebsbach said he did not have a driver's license or insurance car on him.

He also admitted that he should have an ignition interlock on the vehicle, claiming he was working on it.

The deputy observed Krebsbach to have slightly constricted pupils that did not react to light, hand twitching and bloodshot eyes. He also failed several sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.

According to the Mower County jail roster, Krebsbach was again booked into the jail on Tuesday on a possible pending charge of DWI, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a Schedule I/II drug.

He also has two prior convictions of DWI going back to 2014 and 2019 respectively.