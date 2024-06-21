Update: Austin man killed in Highway 218 motorcycle crash in Blooming Prairie

Jun. 21—BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 218 in Blooming Prairie on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a 2003 Saturn L300 and a 2008 Honda Motorcycle were traveling north on Highway 218 near Highway 30 when they collided around noon on Thursday.

The motorcycle driver, Darren Samuel Thomas, 57, of Austin, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Saturn, 21-year-old Mya Anne Gaul of Montgomery, Minnesota, was not injured in the crash. Her two passengers, a 15- and 16-year-old, were also not injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Blooming Prairie Police Department, Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Blooming Prairie Ambulance responded to the fatal crash.