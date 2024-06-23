Austin man injured in Friday evening crash

Jun. 22—An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Austin.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol. Timothy Gene Guzman, 42, was injured when the Chrysler Town & Country he was driving and a Chevy Tahoe driven by Lindsay Dawn Brinson, 43, of Eagle, Nebraska, struck each other at around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Brinson was on the eastbound Interstate 90 ramp to Highway 218 north and Guzman was northbound on Highway 218 when the vehicles collided.

Guzman was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin for non-life threatening injuries. Brinson was uninjured.

Mayo Ambulance and the Austin Police Department responded.