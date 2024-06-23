Austin man injured in crash on Interstate 90

Jun. 22—AUSTIN — An Austin man was injured in a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 218 at the Interstate 90 ramp.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Tahoe was on the ramp leading from eastbound I-90 to northbound Highway 218 when it collided with a Chrysler Town and Country van, northbound on Highway 218. The accident happened on Friday evening.

The driver of the Chevy, 43-year-old Lindsay Dawn Brinson of Eagle, Nebraska, did not sustain any injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, Timothy Gene Guzman, 42, of Austin, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

Mayo Ambulance and Austin Police Department responded to the scene, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.