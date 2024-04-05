Austin man charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct

Apr. 4—AUSTIN, Minn. — A Mower County man is being held on first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges after he was accused of going into a child's bedroom and touching them.

Luis Fernando Aguilar Demetrio, 24, of Austin, faces the felony count along with multiple other charges for trying to escape custody.

According to the criminal complaint:

Austin Police were called to a home on March 28 where a woman living there reported catching Aguilar Demetrio with his pants half off in an upstairs bedroom of a 6-year-old who lives at the home.

The complaint said the child told police that Aguilar Demetrio had visited their room before and had touched them and that the child does not like to sleep upstairs because he comes into the room to touch them.

When Aguilar Demetrio was being taken from the Law Enforcement Center in Austin to the Mower County Jail, he stopped, went limp, then tried to run south from the center, according to the complaint. He tried to flee again in the jail garage.

In addition to the felony charge of criminal sexual conduct, Aguilar Demetrio was charged with gross misdemeanor charges of interference with a peace officer and fleeing a peace officer.

Aguilar Demetrio is being held at the Mower County jail on a $100,000 bond. His initial appearance is scheduled for April 18 in Mower County District Court.